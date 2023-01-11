Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Authorities release identity, cause of death of 79-year-old man found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities released the identity and cause of death of a 79-year-old man found dead Wednesday in a building in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, David Sloan, who lived in the area, died of "blunt and sharp force injuries." On Wednesday afternoon, more...
Wave 3
JCPS adult education student who allegedly brought knife to school appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The adult education student accused of bringing a weapon into a Jefferson County Public Schools shared building this week appeared in court Thursday morning. Louisville Metro police officers and JCPS police officers were called to Ahrens Adult Education Center after getting a complaint about a man...
Wave 3
LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence
Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm blew off part of Ben Johnson Elementary School in Breckenridge County Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. The $45 million investment will create 80-full time jobs. Businesses react...
wdrb.com
24-year-old man arrested after trying to bring knife inside JCPS school, injuring officer in altercation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult education student at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center and Pathfinder in downtown Louisville was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to get into a building with a knife. Isaiah Moore, 24, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. In a letter sent home...
WLKY.com
87-year-old victim of deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway was veteran suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leo McClure, 87, was hit and killed on a busy stretch of Dixie Highway early Saturday morning. The driver kept going. "It's an accident until they left the scene. Whoever the person is, that's the part we can't figure out. He's a human, he's not trash," Michael Schroll said of his late uncle.
Wave 3
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
Wave 3
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
Wave 3
Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.
Man found on JCPS school roof arrested, charged with trespassing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly getting on top of a Jefferson County Public School building. According to a district spokesperson, staff at the Academy at Shawnee reported seeing a man on top of the school's roof and said he may have had a gun.
Wave 3
Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
Wave 3
Police seeking subject accused of breaking into Hillview smoke shop
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a subject caught on camera who allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Bullitt County and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and vape products. Hillview Police said around 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was captured on video getting into the...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was shot to death in the Highlands earlier this year. The 36-year-old victim has been identified as Diunta Cross. According to information from Louisville Metro Police, Cross was found with a gunshot wound...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
Woman pleads guilty to deadly wrong-way crash in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has pleaded guilty to a deadly wrong-way crash in 2021 that killed two adults and injured two children. Court documents show Faith Turner said she was driving under the influence and sped down the wrong way on Interstate 64. That's when she hit an...
Wave 3
Authorities release name of victim in January 2 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man shot and killed on January 2 in the Tyler Park neighborhood has been released. Louisville Metro police said officers called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
WLKY.com
2 men taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls around 9 p.m. that two teens were taken to UofL St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. They later amended...
Wave 3
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting back in October in the Parkland neighborhood. Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on Oct. 31, 2022. Police were called to the...
Wave 3
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
wdrb.com
Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, car crashes into laundromat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was shot to death over the weekend -- but that's not the only crime scene that unfolded in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood that night. Around the same time as a deadly shooting on Sale Avenue, just after midnight on...
