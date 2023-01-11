ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence

Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm blew off part of Ben Johnson Elementary School in Breckenridge County Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. The $45 million investment will create 80-full time jobs. Businesses react...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans. LMPD is calling it a death investigation. At around 9:30 a.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., LMPD was notified about a shooting in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue. According to a release, officers were unable to find a scene at that location.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Woman pleads guilty to deadly wrong-way crash in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has pleaded guilty to a deadly wrong-way crash in 2021 that killed two adults and injured two children. Court documents show Faith Turner said she was driving under the influence and sped down the wrong way on Interstate 64. That's when she hit an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Authorities release name of victim in January 2 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man shot and killed on January 2 in the Tyler Park neighborhood has been released. Louisville Metro police said officers called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men taken to hospital after shooting, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries Wednesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said it responded to calls around 9 p.m. that two teens were taken to UofL St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with gunshot wounds. They later amended...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
LOUISVILLE, KY

