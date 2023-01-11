Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.

