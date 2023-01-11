ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida beats No. 20 Mizzou behind Castleton's double-double

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Florida rallied from 11 down to upend No. 20 Missouri 73-64 on Saturday. Castleton chipped in six assists, three steals and two blocks as the Gators won their third consecutive game. He made 7 of 11 shots and finished with five offensive boards. Missouri lost its third in a row on the road, this one mostly because it had no answer for Castleton inside. Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 21 points.
Brown scores 23 as Louisiana slips past South Alabama 79-76

MOBILE, Ala. — Jordan Brown scored 23 points as Louisiana beat South Alabama 79-76. Brown added eight rebounds and six assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. had 19 points, while Joe Charles scored 13 with seven boards. Isaiah Moore finished with 21 points, six assists and three steals for the Jaguars (8-10, 2-4).
