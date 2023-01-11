GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Florida rallied from 11 down to upend No. 20 Missouri 73-64 on Saturday. Castleton chipped in six assists, three steals and two blocks as the Gators won their third consecutive game. He made 7 of 11 shots and finished with five offensive boards. Missouri lost its third in a row on the road, this one mostly because it had no answer for Castleton inside. Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 21 points.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO