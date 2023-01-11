Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Missouri lawmakers propose bills to prevent transgender youth participation in sports
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, Missouri lawmakers are considering a half dozen bills aimed at preventing transgender females from playing in girls sports. One local lawmaker explains why she is supporting the legislation. ”This has nothing to do with transgender issues, this has everything to do with protecting...
KFVS12
MO lawmakers propose transgender laws
This summer in Sikeston, you might see the words "under construction" on the roads. Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update today, sharing more positive news for the Commonwealth's Economic Growth. Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Republican State Senator Holly Thompson...
KFVS12
Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff speaks out against new assault weapons ban
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against the new assault weapons ban in Illinois. He’s not the only law enforcement official who says the new law is unconstitutional. “Myself and many other law enforcement leaders understand this act violates the second amendment of...
KFVS12
DESE study shows Missouri struggles to keep teachers in classrooms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri school districts struggle to find teachers to lead classrooms, but that’s only part of the problem. The state also saw a decline in teacher retention. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education recently released a study on the Teacher workforce. Part of the...
KFVS12
Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man is custody in connection with a shooting...
Comments / 0