Jewish Collector’s Heirs Sue the Met Over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Vincent van Gogh Painting
Vincent van Gogh is in the spotlight again this week as the heirs of a Jewish collector have sued the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens for the return of an allegedly Nazi-looted painting. The federal court filing in San Francisco contends that the Met secretly sold van Gogh’s 1889 painting La cueillette des olives (Olive Picking) around 1972 without the knowledge of its original owner, Hedwig Stern, who had reportedly sought its restitution. It is currently on view at the Athens museum operated by the foundation of the late Greek shipping tycoon Basil Goulandris and his wife, Elise. The plaintiffs — Judith Silver and Deborah Silver;...
Deborah Willis Wins $200,000 Crystal Bridges Prize, Ken Griffin Moves His Art Treasures, and More: Morning Links for December 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST, CURATOR, AND EDUCATOR Deborah Willis, whose influential career has focused on how Black people and gender are represented, has won the $200,000 Don Tyson Prize for the Advancement of American Art from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Given every two years, the award has previously gone to Project Row Houses, vanessa german, and the Archives of American Art . An exhibition organized by Willis, “The Black Civil War Soldier,” which features photographic portraits, is now on view at the New York University Kimmel Windows Gallery. In 2020, Willis’s work was profiled in ARTnews. BLACK AND BLUE. What is...
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
‘She conducted her life like it mattered’: the bold drawings of Rebecca Horn
Among the names represented by the powerhouse gallerist Sean Kelly is Marina Abramović, the Serbian conceptual and performance artist who has collaborated with James Franco and Jay-Z, and whose blockbuster MoMA exhibition The Artist is Present gave her fans an opportunity to sit across from the star and stare into her bewitching eyes. And now it’s time to celebrate another member of the Kelly stable, the German multimedia artist Rebecca Horn, born just two years before Abramović, whose body of work is no less groundbreaking and dramatic.
I got a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill – it turned out to be worth thousands after I noticed a minor detail
A WOMAN bought a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill and it turned out to be worth thousands. Karen Mallet is the lucky lady who unknowingly bought a sought-after piece of art - a lithograph created by famous American artist Alexander Calder. Mallet was shopping at a Goodwill in...
The Heirs of a Jewish Banker are Taking a Japanese Company to Court over an Allegedly Nazi-Looted Van Gogh
The legal heirs of a German Jewish banker who was forced to sell his art collection to avoid persecution by the Nazis are suing a Japanese holding company to reclaim ownership of a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Three heirs of Paul von Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, based in New York and Germany, filed a lawsuit on December 13 in an Illinois district court against Sompo Holdings, an insurance company based in Japan, to dispute its legal title to the painting Sunflowers (1888). The claim states that Mendelssohn-Bartholdy was a “casualty” of Nazi-era policies and economic sanctions that forced him to sell his collection, which included...
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
Look at the face of the 'Jericho Skull,' buried 9,000 years ago with shells for eyes
The 9,000-year-old Jericho Skull now has a new face, thanks to the latest reconstruction techniques.
Judge tells Detroit museum: Don't move van Gogh painting
DETROIT — (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh in response to a lawsuit by its owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years. The painting, titled "The Novel Reader" or "The...
‘Inside the Uffizi,’ Behind the Scenes at the Medicis’ Art Museum, Clinches Major Territory Deals (EXCLUSIVE)
Screening this evening Jan. 6 as part of the Uruguay’s ARCA Festival, “Inside the Uffizi” has already done steady business for boutique Berlin-based documentary shingle Magnetfilm, headed by Georg Gruber. Rights have been sold to Sky in Italy and Hugo East for China, and an online release planned on streamers via Docodigital scheduled before the end of March on iTunes, Google, Amazon, Rakuten for TVOD and EST in the U.S, Canada, Spain, selected Spanish-language territories in Latin America such as Argentina, and Italy. Directed by award-winning German film-maker Corinna Belz (“Gerhard Richter Painting”) together with Enrique Sánchez Lansch, the film takes us...
British collector of Russian art saves Málaga museum from possible closure
A Russian art museum in Málaga has been saved from possible closure by a British enthusiast after she offered to exhibit her private collection of 76 works by Russian artists. The works, dating from 1876 to 1980, belong to Jenny Green, who began collecting Russian art 20 years ago....
MoMA’s Stellar Méret Oppenheim Retrospective Goes Beyond the Fur-Covered Teacup
There may never have been an artist who painted self-portraits quite as strange as Méret Oppenheim. In Head of Fog (1971), she depicted her featureless face as though it were veiled in a thick grey cloud, with white strokes flecked across the canvas. In Stone Woman (1938), she portrayed herself as an array of smooth rocks that extend into an ocean, where, beneath the wavelets lapping against the shore, we can glimpse a pair of socked human feet. When you conjure a work by Oppenheim, you probably think of Object, her famed 1936 sculpture composed of little more than a fur-covered...
hypebeast.com
AICON To Open ‘IN THIS ERA’ Solo Exhibition in Japan
Showing from January 14 – 22. Emerging Japanese artist AICON will present her first solo exhibition IN THIS ERA later this week. Hosted by reload, an innovative venue in the trendy neighborhood of Shimokitazawa, Japan, the exhibition will showcase a selection of artworks that focus on expressing the idea of “human as material” through the artist’s signature “inorganic lines”.
hypebeast.com
New Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Piet Mondrian
On view at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf. Each artist follows a different path. While some experience a linear trajectory, others bounce from one obstacle to the next, mastering the vision they aim to understand. It certainly was the case for Piet Mondrian, the legendary Dutch painter who is widely known for his geometric abstractions, but whose early work is seldom recognized.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Selects KidSuper to Co-create Upcoming FW23 Menswear Collection
With just a week until the Fall/Winter 2023 season arrives at Paris Fashion Week,. has made a major announcement regarding its upcoming collection. Vogue Business has reported that the French luxury fashion house is gearing up for its forthcoming menswear collection by bringing KidSuper founder, Colm Dillane. This season kicks off Louis Vuitton’s collaborative format and it appears Dillane is the first designer to helm the menswear collection post-Virgil Abloh. It is important to note that Dillane is co-creating the collection and is not taking over as the luxury brand’s menswear Creative Director. In a statement, the house clarified that the show was created by the Louis Vuitton men’s team “with the participation of” Dillane. The house added,
hypebeast.com
Aaron Johnson's Ghoulish Characters Invade Almine Rech
On view in Paris until February 11. Returning after the holidays, Almine Rech invites Aaron Johnson‘s ghoulish characters to play host within the gallery’s Paris flagship. The self-titled solo show by the Brooklyn-based artist coincides with Johnson’s ongoing Day is Night exhibition in Shanghai. Johnson typically creates...
hypebeast.com
KAWS Launches Cashmere Blanket with House of Voltaire
Brooklyn-based artist KAWS has worked alongside London art and design store House of Voltaire to create a limited-edition range of cashmere blankets. The collection, launched today, features images taken from a new body of work produced for the 2022 editions of Art Basel and Frieze Seoul named “KAWS, Confined”. In total, 85 editions will be for sale, with the price beginning at £1,500 (approximately $1,830 USD). All blankets will be sold alongside a certificate of authenticity signed by the artist.
hypebeast.com
Adam Jones' Latest Lookbook Combines Four Collections Into One Body of Work
The emerging London-based designer Adam Jones doesn’t do seasons. He doesn’t even do fashion how you’d expect. Instead, his body of work grows once a year, with whatever comes next acting as an extension of what came before it. Now, Jones — with help from the photographer Roshan Whittaker and the Migration Museum — captures four past seasons as part of a wider collection theory, implying all of Jones’ clothing works harmoniously regardless of when it was released.
hypebeast.com
Prada Celebrates SS23 Collection Launches With 'Touch of Crude' Campaign
Raf Simons and ‘s ability to take fashion into an ulterior realm has elevated Prada to futuristic heights, ones that are explored most prominently in its Spring/Summer 2023 men’s and women’s collections. Titled “Prada Choices” and “Domestic Voyeurism,” respectively, the collections come together under one subversive image of sci-fi domesticity and the dissection of what “normal” means, thus culminating in the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed film Touch of Crude.
hypebeast.com
Phaidon Explores the History of Art During the Rise of the Internet
Written and edited by Egyptian artist Omar Kholeif. With the world so interconnected as it is in the present day, it’s difficult to think of a time before the internet. Where communication was largely made through letters, faxes or telephone calls, or when artists relied heavily on in-person exhibitions and gallerists to market their work. Phaidon will release a new book that documents the rise of the World Wide Web (WWW) and how it has cultivated a new breed of artists across analog and digital experiences.
