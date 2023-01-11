Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said It ‘Was Not Fun’ Snorting Fake Cocaine in ‘Cruel Intentions’
Unfortunately for Sarah Michelle Gellar, she had terrible allergies on the set of 'Cruel Intentions' due to one scene in particular.
RRR's Director Had the Best Reaction to Meeting Steven Spielberg
RRR was easily one of the biggest and most celebrated films of 2022, and its popular song "Naatu Naatu" managed to beat out Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes earlier this week. Thanks to RRR's success this awards season, the filmmakers behind the Indian Telugu-language epic have been rubbing elbows with some of the year's other big names in cinema. Steven Spielberg also took home some big awards this week, earning Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama for The Fabelmans at the Golden Globes. Yesterday, RRR director S. S. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share some lovely photos of himself and Spielberg, and the caption is priceless.
Ryan Reynolds Plans to "Embarrass Himself" at The Oscars if Spirited Original Song is Nominated
Ryan Reynolds has been taking a break from superheroes and has been having a pretty successful run with all of the projects that he's released. In the past few years, the actor has released films like Free Guy, The Adam Project, and an Apple TV+ Christmas movie titled Spirited. Spirited stars Reynolds and Will Farrell and has had rumblings that one of the songs from the film would get nominated for an Academy Award. Reynolds seems like he's a bit excited but nervous at the possibility and has recently revealed how he would feel if it actually happened. In a recent interview with Variety, the jokes that if the song is nominated he'd probably embarrass himself on the Oscars stage.
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
FX Boss Addresses Trend of Disappearing TV Shows, "Wouldn't Rule Anything Out"
The past year has been a time of great change for the entertainment industry, as media companies try to navigate a new normal following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a few studios, that has involved taking away content in efforts to cut costs from their budgets, either through scrapping shows or films that were in the middle of productions, reversing renewals for new seasons, or taking existing content off of streaming services. These decisions have been made in spades by Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks — and apparently the head of another major company is not ruling it out either. During an executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX boss John Landgraf revealed that his company does not have "any specific plans" to make similar decisions, but they "wouldn't rule anything out."
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son
This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Promotional Art Reveals New Cassie Lang Look
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's merchandise is trickling out into storefronts and with it comes new looks at Cassie Lang's superhero suit. Scott Lang's daughter is getting into the fight down in the Quantum Realm. As fans know from the trailer, she fashioned the beacon that brought them into contact with Kang the Conqueror. In these new items, fans will be able to tell she's early in her heroic career. (The sneakers are such a fun little touch!) Otherwise, Cassie's got a purple color scheme and a helmet like her father's. The branding present on the merchandise calls her Cassie Lang while Scott and Hope get their Avengers code names of Ant-Man and The Wasp. So, we'll have to see. Check out the merch down below!
Avatar: The Way of Water Set to Pass The Dark Knight This Weekend
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and the long-awaited sequel has been crushing it at the box office, just like its predecessor. Last week, the movie hit some new milestones, beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 as well as overtaking 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The movie is currently approaching $2 billion worldwide, and it also hit a domestic milestone this week. As of Monday, the sequel has earned $566.7 million at the domestic box office, which means it has passed The Dark Knight's $534.9 million.
Giancarlo Esposito Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Professor X in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios is getting ready to change the landscape of blockbusters yet again when they launch their Phase Five slate next month. The first film out the gate will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will feature The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and probably act as the start of the multiversal war. Kang will appear again as the main villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but fans have been wondering who else could appear in the latter. Some fans really want to see the X-Men's Professor X appear in Secret Wars and they don't want to see Patrick Stewart in the role. Stewart recently reprised the role that he made so iconic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But one artist thinks that Giancarlo Esposito should have a swing at the telekinetic mutant.
Netflix Users "Enraged" by "F—ing Crazy" New True Crime Doc
Yesterday saw Netflix release the first of what is probably several true crime documentaries that they'll premiere this year, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The new film documents the quick viral rise of the mysterious figure "Kai" whose wild presence on a local news channel spread like wildfire online and made him an overnight celebrity after he saved a woman. As one might expect, the film digs deep into the circumstances of people who pushed for Kai to make further appearances on television but also his tragic past, unstable condition, and eventual legal troubles that came about later. Netflix subscribers have been quick to watch the movie, it's #2 on the Daily Top 10, but not everyone likes what they see.
Daredevil Recruits a Deadly Avenger in His Fight Against The Punisher
The battle between The Hand and The First is only beginning and soon, one of the sides will need to enlist the help of one of Marvel's most popular characters to help their cause. In the preview to The Punisher #9 from Jason Aaron, Jesus Saiz, and Paul Azaceta, Daredevil can be seen brooding over the city as he lobbies Wolverine to join his side of the fight.
