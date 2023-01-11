BOYS SOCCER: Practice pays off for Tukman as Venice draws Braden River

VENICE — Mikey Tukman knew he had to hone his focus if he wanted to make the most of his senior year for the Venice boys soccer team.

After opening the season with a less-involved role than he had hoped for, the senior has since devoted himself to the art of kicking with an eye on earning free kick opportunities.

Matched up against Braden River on a brisk Tuesday night at Powell-Davis Stadium, Tukman put practice to good use as he placed a near-perfect free kick off the top of Luca Rueda’s head and into the net for the Indians’ only goal in a 1-1 draw with the Pirates.

“I definitely wanted this,” Tukman said of his new-found free kick responsibilities. “I’ve had a chip on my shoulder since this season started. I wanted to step up and earn a bigger role. I started from the bottom, but I wanted to have more of a captain’s role.

“Besides normal high school practices, I go after it every single day.”

Tukman started by watching some of the greatest players at his position, including current Liverpool center back Virgil Van Dijk. Then he tried to apply those lessons to the practice field — spending two-to-three hours each day working on his kicking.

Before long, Venice coach Dave Porvaznik took notice.

“I’m really proud of Mike,” Porvaznik said. “He hasn’t been kicking free kicks all year for us, but he has been killing it in practice for us. So I just went with my gut and decided to do something different. It’s been working for us.

“He’s been practicing it over and over again at practice, hitting particular players on set plays and diagonals.”

Tukman’s assist to Rueda could have put Venice up, 2-0, if not for a missed opportunity in the 13th minute when the Braden River goalkeeper fell down running to meet the ball. However, Indians junior Matthew Groves lofted a shot over the empty net to the surprise of everyone watching.

Even without the extra goal, tying the Pirates a vast improvement over Venice’s 5-0 loss at Braden River on Dec. 9.

“They’re a good team and Braden (Chandler) is a great coach,” Porvaznik said. “From the way we played the first time to the way we played them the second time, it’s a huge swing for us. It was a great improvement. To be honest, we made one mistake and it cost us the win, but it didn’t cost us the game.

“I can’t really complain considering the turnaround in how we played them last time to this time.”

Rueda’s goal in the 19th minute gave Venice a 1-0 lead it would hold on to through halftime.

The Pirates had just one shot on goal in the first 40 minutes, but finally broke through with some good opportunities in the second half.

Eventually, one of those good looks turned into a goal as Luis Philpotts connected on a bicycle kick off a corner kick that lofted over the Venice goalkeeper and into the net in the 65th minute.

Each team registered a few shots down the stretch — including a couple of rapid fire attempts by Braden River in the 73rd minute off deflections — but had to settle for a tie.

It was the sixth tie of the season for Venice (5-4-6), which has now tied more than it’s won or lost.

Though ties are anti-climatic in the regular season, they are played out in the postseason, eventually leading to penalty kicks if the draw holds through overtime. Knowing this, the Indians have devoted a chunk of practice time to working on those do-or-die kicks.

“If it goes to penalties,” Tukman said, “I’m taking my guys over any team.”