Kyle Cannon fires Holland Christian past rival Hamilton

HAMILTON - Kyle Cannon drained a shot from half court at the buzzer going into halftime.

That’s when you know it was his night.

Cannon had a career-high 34 points as Holland Christian upset Hamilton 66-54 on Tuesday night.

Holland Christian coach Brad Jansen was surprised by how many points Cannon had.

“Wow. That was a quiet 34 points,” he said. “What I love about Kyle is, it’s never about him. I’m happy for him because he’s worked really hard.”

Subscribe:Get the most local sports coverage with this special offer

Holland Christian (3-5) jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

“It was huge,” Jansen said. “I talked to the guys before about believing in themselves. We’ve been up. We’ve been down. We just needed to step on the court and start believing. They had a different look tonight.”

Cannon looked exhausted as he emerged from the locker room after the game.

“I’m out of breath right now,” he said. “I’m out of energy. I don’t have much left.”

But he had a big smile when he was asked about his half-court shot. Has he ever hit one before?

“Yeah, I have actually. Back in AAU a few years ago,” he said of playing for the West Michigan Lakers. “It was from the same spot and same moment. (Tonight) when they were shooting the free throw with three seconds left, I told Michael (Haig), our point guard, ‘Haig, inbound the ball and I’m going to let it fly.”

It is the second time in three games that he’s reached the 30-point mark. He had 32 against Covenant Christian. He’s averaging 20 points on the nose.

Pretty good for a kid who missed three-straight games in December with a sore tendon.

“Kyle is a special player and we are not as good when he’s not on the court,” Jansen said. “I think that’s pretty evident. He has a calm demeanor. He’s not flashy.”

Holland Christian led 42-31 at halftime.

“This game brings out a lot of emotions,” Hamilton guard Brant Goodpaster said. “And we came out with maybe too much emotion and they took advantage of that and got a quick lead.”

Justin McIllwain had a team-high 19 points for Hamilton (5-2) and J.D. DeGroot added 11. For Holland Christian, Harrison Halbert added 14 points and Michael Haig had seven.

“Our guys played relaxed,” Jansen said. “Kyle stepped up. Harry played great, Michael (Haig) had some huge points in the beginning, Carter (Spencer) and Caleb (Karsten) off the bench, and (Luke) Michmerhuizen played with a dislocated thumb … I think the guys showed who we are.”