Rihanna brings the glamour to Golden Globes 2023 in velvet and diamonds
The Bad Gal is back.
Rihanna shined bright like a diamond at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where she skipped the red carpet but was spotted inside the ceremony wearing a black velvet bustier dress and voluminous stole from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
She accessorized with a dazzling Cartier diamond necklace and earrings and an elegant pinup-inspired updo. The Barbadian beauty kept her makeup simple, opting for a nude lip and glowing skin.
The pop icon-turned-makeup mogul sat next to boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who made sure her stole didn’t get smushed during photo ops.
Rihanna received her first Golden Globe nomination this year, earning a Best Original Song nod for “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.
The superstar, 34, celebrated the nomination on Twitter in December, retweeting her fellow nominees with the uplifting message , “God be showin out!”
The Fenty Beauty founder has been booked and busy while prepping her Super Bowl halftime show performance this February; she even dropped a football-themed Savage X Fenty collection ahead of the big game.
The Savage X Fenty creator and A$AP Rocky, 34, are parents to a son , and while they have yet to reveal his name, they did recently share a TikTok video featuring the adorable toddler.
The “Diamonds” singer made her post-baby return to the red carpet at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere in Los Angeles in October, turning heads in a sequined gown paired with dramatic elbow-length gloves.
Comments / 0