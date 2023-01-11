ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna brings the glamour to Golden Globes 2023 in velvet and diamonds

By Margaret Abrams
The Bad Gal is back.

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where she skipped the red carpet but was spotted inside the ceremony wearing a black velvet bustier dress and voluminous stole from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

She accessorized with a dazzling Cartier diamond necklace and earrings and an elegant pinup-inspired updo. The Barbadian beauty kept her makeup simple, opting for a nude lip and glowing skin.

The pop icon-turned-makeup mogul sat next to boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who made sure her stole didn’t get smushed during photo ops.

Rihanna received her first Golden Globe nomination this year, earning a Best Original Song nod for “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSba0_0kAPAx3L00
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky snuck into the Golden Globes without hitting the red carpet to show off their matching black outfits.
NBC via Getty Images

The superstar, 34, celebrated the nomination on Twitter in December, retweeting her fellow nominees with the uplifting message , “God be showin out!”

The Fenty Beauty founder has been booked and busy while prepping her Super Bowl halftime show performance this February; she even dropped a football-themed Savage X Fenty collection ahead of the big game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBaEc_0kAPAx3L00
RiRi shined bright like a diamond in a dazzling Cartier necklace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9Iwk_0kAPAx3L00
The couple welcomed a son together in May 2022.
NBC via Getty Images

The Savage X Fenty creator and A$AP Rocky, 34, are parents to a son , and while they have yet to reveal his name, they did recently share a TikTok video featuring the adorable toddler.

The “Diamonds” singer made her post-baby return to the red carpet at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere in Los Angeles in October, turning heads in a sequined gown paired with dramatic elbow-length gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWDu6_0kAPAx3L00
Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up,” which appears in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
NBC via Getty Images

