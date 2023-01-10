see also Olivia Dunne asks fans to ‘be respectful’ of gymnastics community after wild scene After influential LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne called out fans’ behavior following an incident last week, the school is now stepping up security around its meets. During the team’s season opener last Friday at the University of Utah, unruly fans carrying signs and cutouts of Dunne chanted for her throughout the meet, despite her not even being in the lineup. The antics disrupted other athletes’ routines. Afterward, video circulated of a large group of males lined up outside the arena chanting “We want her,” and Dunne’s name repeatedly while waiting...

