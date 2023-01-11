Hong’s Kitchen fuses comfort food with flavors of Korean cuisine | Grub Scout

Hong’s Kitchen is a place I’d been wanting to get around to since I first heard of its opening inside Pretentious Beer Co. in the Old City. The proprietors of the kitchen are the same team responsible for Seoul Brothers at Marble City Market. Hong’s specializes in Korean fusion cuisine, which The Grub Spouse and I got to sample during a dinner visit just last week.

Pretentious Beer Co. hit me with a pub vibe when we entered. The long, narrow space consists largely of a bar area on the right, while its beer-fermentation operation accounts for most of the back and left sides of the room. Barstools, a counter area and several tables are on hand to accommodate both dining and imbibing patrons. The Spouse and I sat at a table near a front window and absorbed the concise menu.

Snacks include soft pretzels stuffed with pimento cheese as well as kimchi hummus topped with crispy chickpeas. We ordered the salad scoops ($12) — one scoop each of Kickin’ Chicken Salad, Krazy Tater Salad and Twisted Slaw, all served on leaf lettuce.

The entrees are eclectic, despite the Korean-cuisine influences running through their collective veins. We spotted a pulled-pork quesadilla made with Korean barbecue; the Below the Knee sandwich, which is thick grilled bologna slices served on toasted white bread; The Big Kluckin’ (chicken salad served on toasted white bread); and the Freakin’ Frank — an all-beef hotdog on a bun topped with Twisted Slaw, kimchi, beer mustard, Kickin’ Crema and beer cheese.

The Spouse ordered the Walkin’ Taco ($14) — Korean pork prepared with kimchi pico, cilantro, green onion and Kickin’ Crema and served on top of shrimp chips. Think of it as Korean nachos. I got the vegan Philly cakes ($14) — a beer, kimchi and scallion pancake topped with vegan Philly beef, caramelized onions and vegan beer cheese.

After placing our order with the bartender and snagging a pour of one of the house IPAs, I grabbed a couple of self-serve water cups for me and The Spouse. We hung out and people-watched Central Street passers-by until a staffer started shuttling our meals — each served in a paper-lined basket — out to our table.

We both started by nibbling on the salad scoops trio. Each was a winner and bore distinctive earmarks of the Korean spice palate. The chicken salad in particular had a notable kick to it. But I also loved the flavor and consistency of the potato salad and the unique tastes and crunchy texture of the slaw. That’s high praise coming from one who historically doesn’t go out of their way to chow down on slaw.

The Spouse’s Walkin’ Taco was solid. The shrimp chips were buried beneath an intimidatingly large mound of Asian goodies; the symphony of pork, kimchi, cilantro and green onion flavors was music to my tongue.

On my side of the table, I was staring down a massive portion of vegan goodness. The beer, kimchi and scallion pancake alone was a taste treat, but I was most impressed with the vegan beef, which my palate was buying as the real deal until The Spouse reminded me that it was plant-based. The spices, texture and grilled flavor of the protein strips were all supremely convincing.

Also, kudos to Pretentious Beer on the IPA I enjoyed. I was pleased to see that it was one of several pale ales in the bar’s lineup of taps that evening. And for the record, Hong’s Kitchen offers separate vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options for those who dwell in those culinary niches.

As I suspected when I ordered, we indeed had to snag a couple of to-go boxes to ferry home approximately half of what we had been served that evening. But that just gave me and The Spouse something to look forward to at lunch the next day. And I’m unpretentiously expecting to see Hong’s Kitchen on my list of favorite restaurants of 2023 at year’s end.

Hong’s Kitchen

Food: 4.75

Service: 3.75

Atmosphere: 4

Overall: 4.5

Address: 131 S. Central St.

Phone: 865-274-6431

Beer service only

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 4 p.m. Sundays

This Korean-fusion eatery — housed at Pretentious Beer Co. in the Old City — serves up distinctive Asian flavors in the guise of familiar comfort foods.