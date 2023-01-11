Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Chip Shots: I’m Getting To My Beef, Just Hold On
I watched two Warsaw Lady Tiger basketball games during the past week. I enjoyed myself at each road venue, but I’ll get to my beef when I feel like it. The first was the thriller at Northridge last Saturday where the Tigers moved atop the Northern Lakes Conference ladder courtesy of a Nicole Zartman free throw with two ticks left on the game clock, a 53-52 “W” for the orange and black.
hometownnewsnow.com
Bomb Threat at Valparaiso HS Defused Without Incident
(Valparaiso, IN) - A bomb threat at Valparaiso High School this week sent students home early, but was found to be a hoax. On Monday Valparaiso Police say they received a threat specifying a location where an explosive device had been placed in the school. Following a lockdown, students were sent home at around 10:45 a.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancer Basketball Teams Pick Up Pair Of Wins At Bethel
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s women’s basketball team picked up a convincing 84-56 win over the Bethel Pilots on Wednesday night. Karlee Feldman had another stellar outing, leading Grace to the 28-point victory. Feldman topped 15 rebounds for the seventh time this season. In the first quarter, the Lady...
sportsspectrum.com
Grace College basketball player Hagen Knepp undergoing 2nd surgery in battle with cancer
Hagen Knepp has always been a skinny guy, and the extra 15 pounds he was suddenly carrying in his gut appeared out of nowhere. His preseason workouts with the Grace College men’s basketball team were becoming painful too. Determined to make an impact as a freshman, Knepp pushed through...
Alice Cooper returning to Fort Wayne for Coliseum show
Cooper's stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
Times-Union Newspaper
Squires Start Strong, Avenge Early Season Loss To Wabash
The Manchester boys basketball team hasn’t lost many games this season, but one of the teams to hand them a loss was conference rival Wabash in an end-of-the-year tournament a few weeks ago. With a chance to avenge the loss, the Squires came out gun blazing and got revenge with a 71-60 victory at home Friday night. Manchester is now 10-2 on the campaign, matching last year’s win total with a month and half to go in the regular season.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Strive Fit Club Offers Class-Based Fitness
Inside Strive Fit Club on Friday, it was darker than most people might be used to inside a gym or fitness club. The music pulsated with energy as coaches got clients to sweat from one station to the next. Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce members were there, observing an afternoon class...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pamela Leigh Stahly
Pamela Leigh Stahly, of Warsaw, affectionately known by all as Pam, passed away unexpectedly at 4:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 56. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many … she will be dearly missed.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.14.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:04 a.m. Thursday - Ryan James Prater, 35, of 653 Heritage Lane, Warsaw, arrested for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug. Bond: $10,250. • 1:06 p.m. Thursday - Selena M. Vanover, 48, of 303 W. Boston St.,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
WNDU
Indiana man catches record-setting burbot on Lake Michigan
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana man has set the state record for his burbot catch on Lake Michigan!. Scott Skafar, of Valparaiso, caught a 10.2 lbs. burbot on Lake Michigan on Dec. 30, 2022. This catch bested the state’s previous 1990 record by 2.5 lbs.! He also caught a second burbot the same day that beat the old state record by nearly 2 lbs.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish
The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Four More File For City Elections
Four more candidates filed this past week for the municipal elections. All of those who have filed so far have been Republicans and incumbents with one exception. Election filing began Jan. 4. Bill Musser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 5 and Virginia Cazier filed for Syracuse clerk-treasurer. Ashley McGinnis...
WNDU
48th Annual ‘Valley RV and Camping Show’ boasts best prices of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Valley RV and Camping Show is at the Century Center this weekend, showcasing brand-new 2022-23 RV models. “There’s an RV here for every type of camping and every price point,” says show director, Matt Rose. According to Rose, 2021 was a record...
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
