Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
Four More File For City Elections
Four more candidates filed this past week for the municipal elections. All of those who have filed so far have been Republicans and incumbents with one exception. Election filing began Jan. 4. Bill Musser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 5 and Virginia Cazier filed for Syracuse clerk-treasurer. Ashley McGinnis...
Pamela Leigh Stahly
Pamela Leigh Stahly, of Warsaw, affectionately known by all as Pam, passed away unexpectedly at 4:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 56. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many … she will be dearly missed.
Barbara Eileen Anderson
Barbara Eileen Anderson, 90, Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, died at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care. She was born on a farm in Whitley County, on March 28, 1932, to Nellie Marie Redman Schoenauer and Daniel Edward Schoenauer. She was married to Rev. Emmett L. Anderson on June 8, 1952. Emmett died Nov. 13, 2014.
Patricia Ann Pritchett
Patricia Ann Muller Pritchett, 64, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Patty was born Jan. 18, 1958, in St. Cloud, Minn. She was married to Bob Pritchett in May 1982; he survives. A celebration of Patty’s life will be Jan. 21 at Bethany Fellowship, Warsaw....
Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
Public Occurrences 1.14.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:04 a.m. Thursday - Ryan James Prater, 35, of 653 Heritage Lane, Warsaw, arrested for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug. Bond: $10,250. • 1:06 p.m. Thursday - Selena M. Vanover, 48, of 303 W. Boston St.,...
Alice E. Karesh
SYRACUSE – Alice E. Karesh, 79, of Goshen, and previously a longtime resident of Syracuse, died Jan. 10, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born in Wood Dale, Ill., on Feb. 5, 1943, to John and Mildred Bunnell Oie. She married Milton Karesh on April 29, 1961.
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
Robert ‘Bob’ Allen Simon
SYRACUSE – Robert “Bob” Allen Simon died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bob was born in North Webster on Oct. 24, 1940, to H. Max Simon and Elnora B. Gilbert Simon. He served in the United States Airforce; he was stationed several places, most notably in San Antonio, Texas, and Libya.
Strive Fit Club Offers Class-Based Fitness
Inside Strive Fit Club on Friday, it was darker than most people might be used to inside a gym or fitness club. The music pulsated with energy as coaches got clients to sweat from one station to the next. Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce members were there, observing an afternoon class...
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
Chip Shots: I’m Getting To My Beef, Just Hold On
I watched two Warsaw Lady Tiger basketball games during the past week. I enjoyed myself at each road venue, but I’ll get to my beef when I feel like it. The first was the thriller at Northridge last Saturday where the Tigers moved atop the Northern Lakes Conference ladder courtesy of a Nicole Zartman free throw with two ticks left on the game clock, a 53-52 “W” for the orange and black.
Journey Nutrition Specializes In Protein Shakes
On Friday, Journey Nutrition, 2592 Walton Blvd., Warsaw, celebrated its first year of business with a birthday bash and a Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Owner Sarah Moore said they specialize in protein shakes. “We have our protein meal replacement shakes. They run around 24 grams of protein, around 250...
Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30
Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
ISP Investigating Hit-Run Crash, Request Public Assistance
FORT WAYNE - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., had initially gone unreported...
Update: Macy Boy Dies From Injuries Suffered in Crash
SOUTH BEND – Wednesday at approximately 8:40 p.m., 8-month-old Gunner Berggren succumbed to injuries he suffered in a car crash Tuesday. At approximately 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 31 at Miami CR 1000N, in which three people were injured.
Squires Start Strong, Avenge Early Season Loss To Wabash
The Manchester boys basketball team hasn’t lost many games this season, but one of the teams to hand them a loss was conference rival Wabash in an end-of-the-year tournament a few weeks ago. With a chance to avenge the loss, the Squires came out gun blazing and got revenge with a 71-60 victory at home Friday night. Manchester is now 10-2 on the campaign, matching last year’s win total with a month and half to go in the regular season.
