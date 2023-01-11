Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Related
thejoltnews.com
Pattison Lake property owners object to rates proposed by new management district
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) had a public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, about the proposed rates and charges to homeowners in Pattison Lake Management District No. 23. The meeting was held to hear objections to the proposed Roll of Rates and Charges for the parcels located in...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater deliberates new ideas for incentives and protection of trees
Tumwater’s tree board and planning commission deliberated on proposed ideas for the protection of trees and vegetation covered by a chapter of the Tumwater Municipal Code during a joint meeting held on Tuesday, January 10. Kim Frappier, a consultant from The Watershed Company, led the discussion highlighting certain sections...
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
thejoltnews.com
Fourplex housing project proposed for Cherry Street site
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a second presubmission conference yesterday on proposed housing to be built at 1602 Cherry Street SE. Chris Carlson of Hatton Godat Pantier, Inc. presented a reconfigured plan that now has a fourplex instead of a sixplex. He said the project site has an...
thejoltnews.com
"Tree' and 'Roots' proposed public art installations unanimously approved for Martin Way and Pacific Avenue in Olympia
The Olympia City Council unanimously approved Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Art Crossing public art concept plans presented by city-commissioned artists Jennifer Corio and Dave Frei. At the city council meeting held Tuesday, January 10, Corio presented the two art pieces concept, which she named "Tree' and 'Roots.'. According to...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
lhsledger.org
Major airport in Pierce County?
There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
thejoltnews.com
Spring, Fall Arts Walk Cover artists selected for 2023 by the Olympia Arts Commission
Olympia's Arts Commission reviewed two arts concepts for the 2023 Arts Walk Cover during a meeting held Thursday, January 12. The commission selected Jennifer Kuhns and Aimee Schreiber to do the art cover for the semi-annual community events. Schreiber and her work will be featured in the spring event, while Kuhns' will be featured in the fall.
shorelineareanews.com
As if it never were - the Shoreline Pool site
Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, Shoreline had a public pool. It was old, small, and lacked a diving well, hot pools, and other amenities, but it was in constant use. Generations of local kids learned to swim there and some continued on to get their Red Cross certification. Swim and dive teams - boys and girls - from our high schools used the pool as their training area.
thejoltnews.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to be celebrated in the community-wide event in Olympia, proclaimed by County
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) continued its tradition of proclaiming Sunday, January 15, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Reverend David Reeves received the proclamation on Tuesday, Jan. 10, during the board’s first public meeting for 2023. “A threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,”...
thejoltnews.com
Poet laureate Ashly McBunch recognized by Olympia for her service in inspiring others through her works
The Olympia City Council recognized Ashly McBunch, the city's poet laureate from 2021 to 2023, who helped engage the community in the literary arts. At the city council meeting held Tuesday, January 10, Arts Program and planning advisor Stephanie Johnson also announced that a new poet laureate will be selected for 2023 to 2025. Applications will open in late February.
KATU.com
2 men charged after failed bank robbery attempt with blowtorch in Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. — Federal prosecutors brought charges against two Washington men accused of spending an entire night trying to burn their way into a Tumwater credit union with a blowtorch. According to an unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Brandon Ronald Collado, 36, and Randall Taufete’e,...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 7, 2023
• ELSIE BURKE, 84, Morton, died Dec. 29 at Arbor Health Morton Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Brown Mortuary Service. • RICHARD C. BREIDENSTEIN, 67, Packwood, died Jan. 4. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD W. HACK, 92, Longview, died Dec. 31 at...
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
q13fox.com
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving 3 cars in Thurston County
TENINO, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving three cars Thursday afternoon in Thurston County. According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday to State Route 507 and Old Military Rd. SE in Tenino. Few details were immediately given, but law enforcement were...
Comments / 0