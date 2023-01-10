Read full article on original website
tryhardguides.com
Green Hell announces release date for new Building Update
Green Hell, the hit jungle survival sim game from developer and publisher Creepy Jar, has just announced that its upcoming Building Update will finally roll out on January 23rd, 2023. The update follows fan responses to the pre-update Beta, adding a variety of new features like building in trees, new materials, and a new Notebook. Here’s the big tweet from Green Hell’s official feed:
tryhardguides.com
Disney Speedstorm trailer teases Crew system and characters
Disney Speedstorm, the upcoming kart racing game featuring Disney and Pixar’s biggest characters, just released a new trailer explaining how the Crew mechanics will work. This included some of the familiar faces fans can expect, as well as the effect they’ll have on the track. A new release...
msn.com
Valorant Araxys Skins: Price, Weapons, Release Date
With Valorant Episode 6releasing tomorrow, players are looking forward to all the new updates that the game will receive. It has already been announced that there will be a new map called Lotus released with the new update. The developers have also decided to take out Breeze and Bind from the map rotation, as they opted to bring back Split and make room for Lotus.
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Release Date, Time, and Trailer
'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 is finally upon us, but what time do new episodes hit Netflix? Here's what fans of the series can expect.
progameguides.com
Lost Ark x The Witcher Limited Time Event Start and End Dates
For Korean Lost Ark servers, the limited time Witcher crossover event is reaching its end, but for Western servers, the event still has yet to begin. Fans of Lost Ark are excited to be having a new event, while Witcher fans are curious to see what Lost Ark is all about. However, for both groups, knowing when the event begins and how long it will run is imperative for experiencing it before it's gone.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
netflixjunkie.com
Even After Breaking Up With Gina Carano, Henry Cavill Is Still Attached to This One Thing They Bonded Over
British actor Henry Cavill received immense love from the audience after he became Superman in DCU’s Man of Steel in 2013. The actor is even said to have left his ambitious Netflix series The Witcher for the film. Thus, his fans have been heartbroken after learning that DCU is not casting him back.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
game-news24.com
Netflix Officially has a new worst-viewed movie of all time
The TV news for the Witcher is now getting worse. First, there was the announcement that Henry Cavill will depart the show shortly before the end of the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Now looks like a new-found series. The witcher: Blood Origin is the worst-reviewed original program on Netflix to date.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Season 2 Rumor Teases Arrival of Controversial Tolkien Character
Amazon Prime has already begun filming the second season of their hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and minus a few casting changes, everything is looking great. Game of Thrones veteran Joseph Mawle, who played the Orc leader Adar, has been replaced by Sam Hazeldine. Mawle even released a statement about his exit and wished the cast and crew the best of luck for season two. Not much is currently known about the plot of the second season of Rings of Power, but if a new rumor is to be believed, it will feature a very controversial character. According to TheOneRing.Net, Tom Bombadil will appear during the next season. Tom Bombadil is an integral character in Tolkien lore, but was completely absent from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies. Now, as with every rumor these days, this should be taken with a grain of salt until someone from the series confirms it.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
Allure
Jenna Ortega Showed Up to the Golden Globes In the Least Wednesday Addams Look Possible
For her first Golden Globe Award ceremony, Jenna Ortega relinquished her usual dark hues for a smoky rose-colored Gucci gown with head-to-toe pleats and an alluring eye makeup look with white eyeliner placed along her bottom lash line. The 80th Annual Golden Globes kicked off award season on January 10,...
netflixjunkie.com
Too Late for Henry Cavill: Even the Closest One-To-One Adaptation of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Could Not Make Him Stay
At the beginning of the film, Justice League (2017), Henry Cavill, as Superman said, “Hope is like car keys. Easy to lose, but if you dig around, it’s usually close by.” However, now that it is officially announced the fan-favorite Witcher will not be around after season 3 of the show, maybe many hopes are shattered. There is a debate among fans about the reason for Cavill’s departure. But one popular opinion is that the show was deviating from the source materials. But now, is it too late for Geralt to stay?
Jenna Ortega thinks her viral 'Wednesday' dance scene could've been better: 'I stay awake at night thinking about it'
Jenna Ortega shared her thoughts about her now-iconic dance scene from "Wednesday" on the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening.
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
James Gunn confirms new DC details about Wonder Woman and his upcoming slate
Wonder Woman will be part of the new DCU, James Gunn says
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
