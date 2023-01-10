Read full article on original website
TT Isle of Man reveals Snaefell Mountain Course gameplay in new trailer
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3, an upcoming motorcycle racing sequel from developer Raceward Studio and publisher Nacon, has just released a lengthy new gameplay trailer. It features section one of Snaefell Mountain, which is intended to be the definitive course of the game. TT...
Divine Knockout reveals new God Sun Wukong with gameplay trailer
Divine Knockout, the hit third-person platform fighting game from Red Beard Games, has just released a brand-new trailer revealing Sun Wukong, The Monkey King. According to the trailer description, Sun Wukong is expected to roll out next week. Here’s the new gameplay trailer from Divine Knockout’s YouTube channel, featuring Sun Wukong’s mechanics:
Dungeon Munchies teases physical editions with new trailer
Dungeon Munchies, the hit indie action RPG from developer and publisher maJAJa, has released an official trailer featuring both gameplay and all of the contents fans can expect from the physical editions. Dungeon Munchies first entered early access years ago, and it’s finally getting physical editions today. The physical...
Hunt: Showdown La Luz Mala DLC Release Date
Hunt: Showdown has announced the next DLC available, which is called La Luz Mala. Hunt: Showdown is a first-person shooter that features PvP bounty hunting with lots of PvE aspects, where players are part of a secret hunting society that takes on bounties to hunt and kill creatures–but they’re monstrous creatures, which makes it a darker, grittier game.
New Riot Forge Title Leaked – The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story
Ruined King was a surprise smash hit from Riot Forge, a team comprised of developers from the creators of the incredibly popular MOBA League of Legends. Ruined King expanded on the world of Runeterra with a mechanically interesting turn-based RPG and an engaging story that left fans wanting more. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait much longer, as the next Riot Forge RPG has just been leaked online.
Who Won RB Battles Season 3 in Roblox?
RB Battles is a Roblox Event that pits a variety of the top content creators for the platform against each other to see who can come out on top! This is determined by multiple rounds of 1v1 battles in different experiences that eliminate some of the contestants. Once they dust has settled, only a few are left to see who will end up with the trophy. If you want to know who was able to claim the championship in Season 3, we’ll let you know in this guide.
How to get to Doodle World in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! With new additions to the game, comes many questions on how things work. If you want to know how to get to Doodle World in the game, we’ll tell you how to do it in this guide.
How to get Bluesteel in Roblox The Survival Game
Roblox The Survival Game will have you looking to survive in a medieval world! You will need to find food, build shelter, form kingdoms with other players to keep yourself alive. Make sure to keep alert, because not all players are friendly and they might be part of other kingdoms. If you want to know how to get yourself some Bluesteel, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Ubisoft explores the narrative gameplay of Skull & Bones in a new Devstream video
Earlier this week, Ubisoft made the decision to delay Skull & Bones for the sixth time in addition to canceling three unannounced projects. The enthusiasm that many had been building up for the upcoming action-adventure video game seems to have been a little subdued by the report. However, Ubisoft stated that the delay is intended to give additional time to develop a considerably more polished and well-balanced gaming experience. Skull & Bones will now be released at some point in the early 2023-2024 timeframe.
SMITE announces to bring Magic: The Gathering characters to the Battleground of the Gods on January 24th
Along with the opening of the SMITE World Championship’s final phase, Hi-Rez presented a spectacular Year 10 Keynote with several major announcements for 2023 content coming to SMITE. Among the most anticipated highlights of the announcement is the largest and most exciting crossover in the history of Magic: The...
T3 Arena announces big update video for 5v5 development
T3 Arena, the popular mobile hero shooter from developer and publisher XD Entertainment, has just announced that a new update video will be revealed tomorrow including key details on the highly anticipated 5v5 feature. The video will include in-progress development build footage, according to today’s tweet from the official game feed:
Anime Adventures Update 9 Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Anime Adventures has released Update 9 on January 13th, 2023! In this patch, you will find some new units to collect, world to explore, trading, and a lot more. There’s also bug fixes, balance changes, and improvements that should even out some of the gameplay!. If you’re in...
Roblox ASTD New Tower Mode update log and patch notes
TOWER MODE (Located In World 1) Will Be Resettable Like Infinite Leaderboard/Can Get Rewards Again After Reset. -Nezichi 6 Star (Z Banner) -Kriffin 5-6 Star (Z Banner) -Exotic Units (Behind Summon Area) -Blue Gem Units (Behind Summon Area) -Added Yamamoto blessing. -New Solo Infinite Mode. -New Solo Leaderboard. -Exp Raid...
5 Games Like 7 Days to Die on Steam
7 Days to Die is an open-world, survival horror, first-person shooter game that also utilizes tower defense and role-playing elements. It released in 2013 but remains one of the most recommended survival games across social media, like Reddit, and on Steam with over 150,000 very positive reviews. In the last few years, the Survival gaming sub-genre has really become quite popular with more and more game releases each year. As a result, there are a lot of options that you can buy, so we have compiled a list of the games like 7 Days to Die on Steam to help you further explore the genre if you enjoyed 7 Days to Die.
Wordle Hint Jan 14 2023 (1/14/23) – Puzzle 574!
Wordle is still one of the most played games around the globe, which means many players are on the lookout for a bit of a boost when it comes to figuring out answers. If you don’t want to outright cheat, then we’ve got the Wordle hints that you need to find the solution. You will find no spoilers in this post, but if you get stumped we do feature an area where you can find the answer so you won’t lose that precious win streak!
Monster Hunt Simulator Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Monster Hunt Simulator is an experience developed by Catbro for the platform. In this game, you will be hunting down monsters and looking to earn currency to obtain upgrades to your character. As you slay various enemies, you will unlock new worlds that you can explore and hunt within. Upgrade your gear and become more powerful, and see if you can slay all the game has to offer!
