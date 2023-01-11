ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierceton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat

Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
MENTONE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling

SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Four More File For City Elections

Four more candidates filed this past week for the municipal elections. All of those who have filed so far have been Republicans and incumbents with one exception. Election filing began Jan. 4. Bill Musser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 5 and Virginia Cazier filed for Syracuse clerk-treasurer. Ashley McGinnis...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 1.14.23

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:04 a.m. Thursday - Ryan James Prater, 35, of 653 Heritage Lane, Warsaw, arrested for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug. Bond: $10,250. • 1:06 p.m. Thursday - Selena M. Vanover, 48, of 303 W. Boston St.,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

ISP Investigating Hit-Run Crash, Request Public Assistance

FORT WAYNE - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., had initially gone unreported...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Pamela Leigh Stahly

Pamela Leigh Stahly, of Warsaw, affectionately known by all as Pam, passed away unexpectedly at 4:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 56. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many … she will be dearly missed.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police investigating report of shots fired on Rosemare Court

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on Wednesday, according to police. At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the area for the incident. No injuries were reported. Evidence was located at the scene. Officers are...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30

Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships

The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
WARSAW, IN
whatzup.com

Redwood Inn still open after building sold

Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy