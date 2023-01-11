Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
Times-Union Newspaper
Four More File For City Elections
Four more candidates filed this past week for the municipal elections. All of those who have filed so far have been Republicans and incumbents with one exception. Election filing began Jan. 4. Bill Musser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 5 and Virginia Cazier filed for Syracuse clerk-treasurer. Ashley McGinnis...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.14.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:04 a.m. Thursday - Ryan James Prater, 35, of 653 Heritage Lane, Warsaw, arrested for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug. Bond: $10,250. • 1:06 p.m. Thursday - Selena M. Vanover, 48, of 303 W. Boston St.,...
wfft.com
Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton 'Inclusive Community' signs
When you drive East on State Road 124 toward Bluffton, you’re greeted by a sign reading “Welcome. We are building an inclusive community.” Newly-elected Wells County Councilman Brandon Harnish took his thoughts on the signs to his professional Twitter account. Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton...
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
Times-Union Newspaper
ISP Investigating Hit-Run Crash, Request Public Assistance
FORT WAYNE - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., had initially gone unreported...
WANE-TV
ISP: Allen County man faces OWI felony after US 27 crash south of Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people. At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pamela Leigh Stahly
Pamela Leigh Stahly, of Warsaw, affectionately known by all as Pam, passed away unexpectedly at 4:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 56. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many … she will be dearly missed.
WNDU
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating report of shots fired on Rosemare Court
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on Wednesday, according to police. At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the area for the incident. No injuries were reported. Evidence was located at the scene. Officers are...
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
Times-Union Newspaper
Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30
Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
abc57.com
ACLU sues City of Warsaw for incident involving police captain, chief
WARSAW, Ind. - The ACLU of Indiana is suing the City of Warsaw after a captain with the Warsaw Police Department allegedly held a man while investigating a New Year's party at the man's home in 2022, according to court documents. In the early hours of January 1, 2022, Chief...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle while checking mail, hospitalized with internal injuries
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 20 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. Responding deputies determined that the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Lagrange, was travelling west on US Highway 20 in...
