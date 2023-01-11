The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.

