Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
Four More File For City Elections
Four more candidates filed this past week for the municipal elections. All of those who have filed so far have been Republicans and incumbents with one exception. Election filing began Jan. 4. Bill Musser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 5 and Virginia Cazier filed for Syracuse clerk-treasurer. Ashley McGinnis...
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
Public Occurrences 1.14.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:04 a.m. Thursday - Ryan James Prater, 35, of 653 Heritage Lane, Warsaw, arrested for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug. Bond: $10,250. • 1:06 p.m. Thursday - Selena M. Vanover, 48, of 303 W. Boston St.,...
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, North US 31 and East CR 50N, Rochester. Driver: Dane R. Paul, 41, Burlington. Paul struck a deer with his vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:22...
Strive Fit Club Offers Class-Based Fitness
Inside Strive Fit Club on Friday, it was darker than most people might be used to inside a gym or fitness club. The music pulsated with energy as coaches got clients to sweat from one station to the next. Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce members were there, observing an afternoon class...
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
48th Annual ‘Valley RV and Camping Show’ boasts best prices of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Valley RV and Camping Show is at the Century Center this weekend, showcasing brand-new 2022-23 RV models. “There’s an RV here for every type of camping and every price point,” says show director, Matt Rose. According to Rose, 2021 was a record...
Pamela Leigh Stahly
Pamela Leigh Stahly, of Warsaw, affectionately known by all as Pam, passed away unexpectedly at 4:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 56. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many … she will be dearly missed.
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
Chip Shots: I’m Getting To My Beef, Just Hold On
I watched two Warsaw Lady Tiger basketball games during the past week. I enjoyed myself at each road venue, but I’ll get to my beef when I feel like it. The first was the thriller at Northridge last Saturday where the Tigers moved atop the Northern Lakes Conference ladder courtesy of a Nicole Zartman free throw with two ticks left on the game clock, a 53-52 “W” for the orange and black.
Journey Nutrition Specializes In Protein Shakes
On Friday, Journey Nutrition, 2592 Walton Blvd., Warsaw, celebrated its first year of business with a birthday bash and a Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Owner Sarah Moore said they specialize in protein shakes. “We have our protein meal replacement shakes. They run around 24 grams of protein, around 250...
Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton 'Inclusive Community' signs
When you drive East on State Road 124 toward Bluffton, you’re greeted by a sign reading “Welcome. We are building an inclusive community.” Newly-elected Wells County Councilman Brandon Harnish took his thoughts on the signs to his professional Twitter account. Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton...
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
