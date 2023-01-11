Read full article on original website
max983.net
Bremen Director of Operations to Leave in 2023
Bremen Director of Operations Trend Weldy plans to leave his post this fall. While the Bremen Town Council members were aware of the pending vacancy, Weldy said Monday afternoon that he is working on a job description ahead of the hiring process. Weldy said it would be beneficial to hire someone as early as April as he plans on stepping away in August. This would give someone a chance to work with Weldy to get used to day-to-day operations before he officially leaves.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert & Esther Pfleiderer Scholarships
The Robert and Esther Pfleiderer four-year scholarship was created by longtime Warsaw residents Bob and Esther Pfleiderer. Bob and Esther were both born and raised in Warsaw. Esther graduated from Manchester College and received her Masters Degree from Purdue University. She taught math in the Warsaw School system for 39 years. She was active in the community and was involved with the work of many community organizations including First Presbyterian Church, Warsaw Community Library, Salvation Army, Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Kosciusko County Historical Society. In 1982 she was selected as Warsaw’s Women of the Year.
Times-Union Newspaper
Four More File For City Elections
Four more candidates filed this past week for the municipal elections. All of those who have filed so far have been Republicans and incumbents with one exception. Election filing began Jan. 4. Bill Musser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 5 and Virginia Cazier filed for Syracuse clerk-treasurer. Ashley McGinnis...
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
buildingindiana.com
$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
News Now Warsaw
Grose formally files to run for mayor of Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose formally filed paperwork Thursday to run in the Republican primary for mayor. Grose announced his intentions on Wednesday one after three-term mayor Joe Thallemer announced he would not seek re-election. Grose is the lone candidate to announce plans to run for mayor....
WNDU
Parents raise concern as South Bend Empowerment Zone enforces uniform requirement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In October, the South Bend Empowerment Zone announced a “Quarter 2 Reset,” introducing new policies like clear backpacks and school uniforms. Parents were in favor of the policies and still are but have raised concerns over the cost and timing of it all.
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
WNDU
South Bend to take high-rise developer to court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
Times-Union Newspaper
Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
News Now Warsaw
Fire Chief stepping down after a year with WWFT
WARSAW — Garrett Holderman, who was hired as the fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire territory last year has announced plans to resign. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Holderman announced his intention to resign effective Feb. 7. He cited personal family reasons for his decision...
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
abc57.com
New recycling solution of Elkhart County
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
WNDU
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pamela Leigh Stahly
Pamela Leigh Stahly, of Warsaw, affectionately known by all as Pam, passed away unexpectedly at 4:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 56. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many … she will be dearly missed.
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.14.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:04 a.m. Thursday - Ryan James Prater, 35, of 653 Heritage Lane, Warsaw, arrested for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug. Bond: $10,250. • 1:06 p.m. Thursday - Selena M. Vanover, 48, of 303 W. Boston St.,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Philip was born in Windber, Pa., on March 10, 1955, to Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara Custer Wilt Frame. He married Jan Niswander July 30, 1977, in Scalp Level Church of the Brethren.
