Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a total of $121,550.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Discusses Trash, Recycling
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council talked out a plan of getting trash and recycling bids from companies for the new year. Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley will send a call for new bids in February, report the bids at the March meeting and the Council can decide on the bids in April. Trash bids will be accepted separately from recycling.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Seeking Harrison Township Board Seat
Three men have filed for the seat on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees following the Dec. 31 resignation of Gerald Weirick. Ronald Buhr filed Tuesday, Ed Rock and Keith Franks filed Thursday. The Republican caucus is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Mentone Council Chambers, 105 E....
News Now Warsaw
Grose formally files to run for mayor of Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose formally filed paperwork Thursday to run in the Republican primary for mayor. Grose announced his intentions on Wednesday one after three-term mayor Joe Thallemer announced he would not seek re-election. Grose is the lone candidate to announce plans to run for mayor....
Times-Union Newspaper
Four More File For City Elections
Four more candidates filed this past week for the municipal elections. All of those who have filed so far have been Republicans and incumbents with one exception. Election filing began Jan. 4. Bill Musser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 5 and Virginia Cazier filed for Syracuse clerk-treasurer. Ashley McGinnis...
WNDU
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
buildingindiana.com
Contractor Selected for Fort Wayne Terminal Expansion
Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, was recently awarded the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project, as a part of the airport’s continuing Project Gateway. Construction of the Mead & Hunt designed project will commence in May 2023 and includes the renovation of approximately 10,500-square-feet of concourse area, as well as the expansion of approximately 5,000-square-feet of first level space designated for airport operations.
abc57.com
Public invited to information session for Bristol Street Widening Project
ELKHART, Ind. - Residents are invited to attend an information session on January 19 for the upcoming Bristol Street Widening Project. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, located at 4206 E. Bristol St.
Times-Union Newspaper
Holderman Resigns As WWFT Chief
Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will have to find a new chief. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Fire Chief Garrett Holderman announced his intention to resign from his position, effective Feb. 7. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. Holderman has been...
abc57.com
New recycling solution of Elkhart County
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
wfft.com
Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton 'Inclusive Community' signs
When you drive East on State Road 124 toward Bluffton, you’re greeted by a sign reading “Welcome. We are building an inclusive community.” Newly-elected Wells County Councilman Brandon Harnish took his thoughts on the signs to his professional Twitter account. Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton...
Times-Union Newspaper
ISP Investigating Hit-Run Crash, Request Public Assistance
FORT WAYNE - Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., had initially gone unreported...
News Now Warsaw
Fire Chief stepping down after a year with WWFT
WARSAW — Garrett Holderman, who was hired as the fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire territory last year has announced plans to resign. In a letter to the Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Board, Holderman announced his intention to resign effective Feb. 7. He cited personal family reasons for his decision...
Times-Union Newspaper
Township Trustees Sponsor Blood Drive
ATWOOD - The Kosciusko County township trustees are sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive at the Atwood Community Building on Jan. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. The township trustees sponsoring the blood drive view this as a gift of blood back to the community for those in need, according to a provided news release. You may sign up online or contact Group Leader Julia Goon to reserve a time slot for your blood donation.
WNDU
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.14.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:04 a.m. Thursday - Ryan James Prater, 35, of 653 Heritage Lane, Warsaw, arrested for dealing cocaine or narcotic drug. Bond: $10,250. • 1:06 p.m. Thursday - Selena M. Vanover, 48, of 303 W. Boston St.,...
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
wfft.com
Illinois Road lane restrictions begin Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lane restrictions on Illinois Road will begin Friday. The section affected is between Hillegas Road and Thomas Road. Work will be done on gas lines, and is expected to be finished Monday, weather permitting.
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
Times-Union Newspaper
Five Injured In Wednesday’s Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30
Five people were injured in an accident Wednesday at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and East Van Ness Road, Warsaw. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, Madelyn M.?Prescott, 19, South CR 600E, Pierceton, was stopped at the intersection of East U.S. 30 and Arnolt Drive in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in order to drive north through the intersection to East Van Ness Road.
