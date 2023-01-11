Read full article on original website
EW.com
Josh Groban lifts his razor high in Sweeney Todd revival first look
At last, his arm is complete again. Sweeney Todd, the demon barber of Fleet Street, is ready to swing his razor wide in a first look at the new revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical starring Josh Groban as Todd and Annaleigh Ashford as his madcap mistress of evil, Mrs. Lovett.
Collider
Josh Groban Is Out for Blood in First Images from ‘Sweeney Todd’ Broadway Revival
Sweeney Todd is back, and he is swinging his razor wide. Josh Groban will play the demon barber of Fleet Street in a new revival of Stephen Sondheim’s award-winning musical Sweeney Todd, and Annaleigh Ashford will play his partner in crime, Mrs. Lovett. Entertainment Weekly shared first-look photos of Groban and Ashford in full character. The images depict Groban wielding a razor with a menacing expression while Mrs. Lovett gazes with admiration at Sweeney while she grips her rolling pin. The images are set against a background that depicts Victorian London, and are permeated with a threatening, hellish orange glow.
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
ETOnline.com
Steven Spielberg Gushes Over His Working Relationship with Michelle Williams (Exclusive)
A match made in movie heaven! Steven Spielberg has nothing but love and praise for getting to work with Michelle Williams in his latest acclaimed project, The Fabelmans. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the filmmaker and the acclaimed actress on the red carpet at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday, and they reflected on their working relationship while creating the very personal project.
'Passions' Soap Actor Ben Masters Dead at 75
He also held roles in numerous hits during the '70s and '80s, including 'Walker: Texas Ranger' and 'All That Jazz.'
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Who Is Laura Linney’s Husband? Here’s What We Know About the ‘Ozark’ Star’s Love Life
The 'Ozark' star had one previous marriage, but who is Laura Linney's husband now? Here's what we know about the actress's relationship.
tvinsider.com
‘Lucky Hank’: Bob Odenkirk’s New AMC Series Gets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
AMC has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming eight-episode limited series Lucky Hank, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk. The series, set to premiere on March 19, will focus on an English department chairman having a mid-life crisis. Told in the first-person perspective of William Henry Devereaux, Jr....
The most anticipated Broadway shows premiering in 2023
Broadway babies, we've reached that spectacular segment of the theatrical season in which musicals and plays open in droves and vie for a chance to win a Tony Award -- or 11.
Paul Mescal to star in new Richard Linklater movie filmed over 20 years
He'll star alongside Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt in Merrily We Roll Along
‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC
“Abbott Elementary” is on a roll. After picking up three trophies at the Golden Globes on Tuesday — including best TV comedy — the series has officially been renewed for its third season at ABC. The news was announced by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour on Wednesday. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” takes place in a Philadelphia public school and focuses on a group of educators — with different levels of experience and optimism, but all with the determination to help...
Collider
'The Good Doctor' Spin-off, 'The Good Lawyer,' Casts Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman
Sequel to the announcement that ABC was developing a spin-off to The Good Doctor titled The Good Lawyer, the network has now revealed it has ordered a backdoor episode to set up the potential series with an air date also set. The legal spinoff of the hit medical drama was originally planned to be introduced in an embedded pilot, and it is exciting to see ABC progress with its development. The Good Lawyer will feature female leads with actresses Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman cast to portray a unique boss-subordinate relationship similar to that between Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in the parent show. McMann and Huffman will first be introduced to fans of the show in guest capacities in an upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.
Demand For Broadway’s ‘Parade’ With Ben Platt Temporarily Crashes Ticketing Site
High demand for tickets to Broadway’s upcoming Parade revival starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond apparently temporarily crashed the Telecharge ticketing site today. Around noon ET, the site resumed sales after more than 30 minutes of being down – users attempting to purchase tickets during the down period were met with error messages. Once back up, the site included a note thanking customers for their patience and confirming that “the queue has resumed.” By 1 p.m. ET, the wait time in the ticket queue was about one hour. The Telecharge ticketing site is a division of the Shubert Organization. The limited engagement...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Sets Series Release Date — Watch Teaser
Paramount+ is thinking pink this spring, setting an April 6 release date for its Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies, TVLine has learned. Set in 1954, exactly four years before the events of Grease, this musical comedy chronicles the girl gang’s untold origin story. “Before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” according to the official logline. The series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel...
bleedingcool.com
Justified: City Primeval Star Timothy Olyphant Open for More Raylan
Justified: City Primeval star Timothy Olyphant would be open to more Raylan Givens, addressed The Mandalorian similarities, and more. A little more than three months after filming wrapped on Dave Andron & Michael Dinner and FX Network's upcoming Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval, we got to learn some more about the return of Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens thanks to today's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event. Taking part were Timothy & Vivian Olyphant, Andron, Dinner; EPs Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly & Peter Leonard; Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, and Vondie Curtis Hall, where a screening of the trailer (which should be dropping soon) was followed by a conversation with the panel. Here's a look at some of the highlights:
