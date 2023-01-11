ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

wfmd.com

Goodwill Of Monocacy Valley Offering Job Search Services For All Citizens

It was exclusively for people with developmental disabilities. Frederick, Md (KM) If you need help finding a job this year, you can receive free assistance from Goodwill Industries of the Monocacy Valley, which serves both Frederick and Carroll Counties. Amy Lyons, Director of Mission Services, says the Goodwill used to serve only individuals with developmental disabilities. But, she says, it helps anyone looking for a job. “Our job seekers might be unemployed, employed, just looking to upskill into better employment, or just better themselves through education,”: she says.
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Families Say Virginia Middle School Running Out of Food at Lunch

Families say a school running out of food at lunch has been an ongoing issue in Winchester, Virginia. Tonya Arnold said it was lunchtime at Frederick County Middle School when she got a text from her son Wednesday. “He was like, ‘Mom, they’re out of food at school,’” she said....
WINCHESTER, VA
CBS Baltimore

Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy

BALTIMORE – A federal judge ruled the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center discriminated against a transgender Baltimore man on the basis of sex when the hospital canceled his hysterectomy in 2020. Jesse Hammons said he was all ready for the surgery in January 2020 when the hospital canceled the surgery the night before it was scheduled. The surgery was recommended by Hammons' physician to treat gender dysphoria. The Towson hospital's chief medical officer told the surgeon it "cannot do transgender surgery at St. Joseph." "His story, really, is a powerful example of some of the impact these policies have...
BALTIMORE, MD
Watchful Eye

Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to Vienna

The first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Fairfax County has been confirmed in an adult male deer, the Department of Wildlife Resources announced. CWD is an incurable neurologic disease spread through the urine, feces or saliva of infected animals. It’s slow-acting meaning that an infected animal may not show signs for months, but ultimately the infection kills the animal.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
multihousingnews.com

Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community

The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
COLUMBIA, MD
washco-md.net

Hagerstown/Washington County Approved to Renew and Expand Enterprise Zone

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 11, 2023) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces the Maryland Department of Commerce has officially approved the County’s application to renew and expand the Hagerstown/Washington County Enterprise Zone. The Enterprise Zone is an economic development incentive administered by the Department of Business...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fight At TJ High Injuries Staff Member

Student who assaulted staff member will be charged. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A fight that broke out at Gov. Thomas Johnson high school on Wednesday afternoon injured a staff member. According to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out in the high school...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

Washington County Government Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 12, 2023) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Washington County Government offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023. County services will operate as listed below:. The Hagerstown Regional Airport terminal and airfield will operate during regularly scheduled business hours. Administrative offices and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Pedestrian Struck In Frederick City

Victim was taken to a trauma center. Frederick, Md (KM) One man was seriously hurt Friday morning after being hit by a motor vehicle. Frederick Police say just after 5:45 AM, officers responded to the on-ramp from US 40 to southbound US 15 for a pedestrian struck. EMS also arrived at the scene and found the man conscious but suffering from significant injuries. He was transported to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.
FREDERICK, MD

