Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Goodwill Of Monocacy Valley Offering Job Search Services For All Citizens
It was exclusively for people with developmental disabilities. Frederick, Md (KM) If you need help finding a job this year, you can receive free assistance from Goodwill Industries of the Monocacy Valley, which serves both Frederick and Carroll Counties. Amy Lyons, Director of Mission Services, says the Goodwill used to serve only individuals with developmental disabilities. But, she says, it helps anyone looking for a job. “Our job seekers might be unemployed, employed, just looking to upskill into better employment, or just better themselves through education,”: she says.
NBC Washington
Families Say Virginia Middle School Running Out of Food at Lunch
Families say a school running out of food at lunch has been an ongoing issue in Winchester, Virginia. Tonya Arnold said it was lunchtime at Frederick County Middle School when she got a text from her son Wednesday. “He was like, ‘Mom, they’re out of food at school,’” she said....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
Anne Arundel County Public Schools dealing with vacancies
Students are halfway through the school year and school systems like Anne Arundel County Public Schools are still experiencing major staff shortages.
Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy
BALTIMORE – A federal judge ruled the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center discriminated against a transgender Baltimore man on the basis of sex when the hospital canceled his hysterectomy in 2020. Jesse Hammons said he was all ready for the surgery in January 2020 when the hospital canceled the surgery the night before it was scheduled. The surgery was recommended by Hammons' physician to treat gender dysphoria. The Towson hospital's chief medical officer told the surgeon it "cannot do transgender surgery at St. Joseph." "His story, really, is a powerful example of some of the impact these policies have...
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to Vienna
The first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Fairfax County has been confirmed in an adult male deer, the Department of Wildlife Resources announced. CWD is an incurable neurologic disease spread through the urine, feces or saliva of infected animals. It’s slow-acting meaning that an infected animal may not show signs for months, but ultimately the infection kills the animal.
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
abc27.com
Adams, Franklin Counties to receive water infrastructure improvements
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Senator Doug Mastriano announced Thursday that more than $10 million in state funding has been awarded to improve water systems in Adams and Franklin counties. The water systems in Bear Valley and Biglerville Borough will be the target of this award. “One of the...
washco-md.net
Hagerstown/Washington County Approved to Renew and Expand Enterprise Zone
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 11, 2023) – The Washington County Department of Business Development announces the Maryland Department of Commerce has officially approved the County’s application to renew and expand the Hagerstown/Washington County Enterprise Zone. The Enterprise Zone is an economic development incentive administered by the Department of Business...
Charles Town councilmember wants marijuana decriminalized in the city
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move. A member of the Charles Town City Council wants the Jefferson County seat to take the lead, just as 30 municipalities in the state — like Morgantown — have done. […]
wfmd.com
Fight At TJ High Injuries Staff Member
Student who assaulted staff member will be charged. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A fight that broke out at Gov. Thomas Johnson high school on Wednesday afternoon injured a staff member. According to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out in the high school...
Outrage grows over viral video of student bullying classmate with disabilities
The student can be heard saying a racial slur, phrases demeaning to a person with special needs and even launching a physical threat at him.
Augusta Free Press
Fairfax County: Deer shot in Vienna in October had chronic wasting disease
Apparently, people go deer hunting in Fairfax County. That’s one bit of news embedded in another, that the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed chronic wasting disease in an adult male deer shot in Fairfax County. The deer was brought to a taxidermist in late October, and DWR obtained...
washco-md.net
Washington County Government Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 12, 2023) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Washington County Government offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023. County services will operate as listed below:. The Hagerstown Regional Airport terminal and airfield will operate during regularly scheduled business hours. Administrative offices and...
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
Severna Park HS investigating bullying video of student with special needs
Administrators at Severna Park high school are investigating a video they say shows a student bullying another student with special needs.
Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney wants to change who prosecutes misdemeanors
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — In an effort to address and crack down on violent crimes and felonies, the Loudoun County Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney in Virginia wants to re-prioritize who prosecutes certain misdemeanor charges, according to a letter to local judges. Attorney Buta Biberaj announced in a letter,...
wfmd.com
Pedestrian Struck In Frederick City
Victim was taken to a trauma center. Frederick, Md (KM) One man was seriously hurt Friday morning after being hit by a motor vehicle. Frederick Police say just after 5:45 AM, officers responded to the on-ramp from US 40 to southbound US 15 for a pedestrian struck. EMS also arrived at the scene and found the man conscious but suffering from significant injuries. He was transported to a trauma center in serious but stable condition.
Comments / 0