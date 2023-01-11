ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Housing aid for first responders, teachers HELPER Act officially added to Lacey’s 2023 Federal Legislative Priorities

By JC Medina
thejoltnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thejoltnews.com

RFA planning committee holds public hearing on Fire Benefit Charge

The Regional Fire Authority planning committee held a public hearing on the Fire Benefit Charge, one of the funding components in the proposed Olympia-Tumwater Fire Authority operation, on Monday, January 9. At Olympia's city chamber, members of the planning committee – chair Leatta Dahlhoff, Michael Althauser, Eileen Swarthout, Jim Cooper,...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Evans Harding is Port of Olympia Commission's new chair

Port of Olympia Commissioner Amy Evans Harding was selected as the commission’s new president during a meeting held on Monday, January 9. Her new position put her as the chair of the commission, replacing former chair Bob Iyall, who would now serve as the secretary. Commissioner Joe Downing, who...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Fourplex housing project proposed for Cherry Street site

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a second presubmission conference yesterday on proposed housing to be built at 1602 Cherry Street SE. Chris Carlson of Hatton Godat Pantier, Inc. presented a reconfigured plan that now has a fourplex instead of a sixplex. He said the project site has an...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia pays tribute to MLK Day; recognizes Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

The Olympia City Council signed two proclamations observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16, 2023 and recognizing Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9, 2023 on Tuesday, January 10. Pastor David Reaves of New Life Baptist Church encouraged the community to "move beyond this day of celebration and...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia committee proposes revisions for Reasonable Use Exception Code

The Olympia Planning Commission held a virtual meeting on Monday, January 9, to discuss zoning code text amendments related to Reasonable Use Exceptions (RUE). Senior Planner Nicole Floyd presented the amendments for the code regarding the RUE, “I think there are some things we really need to clean up on this on these codes.”
OLYMPIA, WA
lhsledger.org

Major airport in Pierce County?

There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Have land that would benefit wildlife or other public use?

Thurston County is now accepting applications for the Conservation Futures program, which allows landowners to sell their property or future development rights to a qualified conservation organization, according to a news release dated Monday, January 9. According to the county, the program has preserved around 5,600 acres of land with...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
rentonreporter.com

Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history

Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
RENTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Poet laureate Ashly McBunch recognized by Olympia for her service in inspiring others through her works

The Olympia City Council recognized Ashly McBunch, the city's poet laureate from 2021 to 2023, who helped engage the community in the literary arts. At the city council meeting held Tuesday, January 10, Arts Program and planning advisor Stephanie Johnson also announced that a new poet laureate will be selected for 2023 to 2025. Applications will open in late February.
OLYMPIA, WA

