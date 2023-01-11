Housing aid for first responders, teachers HELPER Act officially added to Lacey’s 2023 Federal Legislative Priorities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater’s police department is short at least 8 officers, according to staffing model
Tumwater Police District currently needs to have 41 officers on staff, according to a model developed by criminal justice researcher Dr. Oliver Bowers. His staffing model declares the police department short of eight officers, as it only has 33. Dr. Bowers gave a presentation on how he developed his model...
thejoltnews.com
Pattison Lake property owners object to rates proposed by new management district
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) had a public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, about the proposed rates and charges to homeowners in Pattison Lake Management District No. 23. The meeting was held to hear objections to the proposed Roll of Rates and Charges for the parcels located in...
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
thejoltnews.com
RFA planning committee holds public hearing on Fire Benefit Charge
The Regional Fire Authority planning committee held a public hearing on the Fire Benefit Charge, one of the funding components in the proposed Olympia-Tumwater Fire Authority operation, on Monday, January 9. At Olympia's city chamber, members of the planning committee – chair Leatta Dahlhoff, Michael Althauser, Eileen Swarthout, Jim Cooper,...
thejoltnews.com
Evans Harding is Port of Olympia Commission's new chair
Port of Olympia Commissioner Amy Evans Harding was selected as the commission’s new president during a meeting held on Monday, January 9. Her new position put her as the chair of the commission, replacing former chair Bob Iyall, who would now serve as the secretary. Commissioner Joe Downing, who...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KOMO News
Pierce County prosecutor claims Washington's drug law is making the community less safe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Now that the Washington State Legislature has convened to begin its next 105-day session, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett hopes lawmakers take another look at challenges in the current drug possession law. After the state Supreme Court declared Washington’s felony drug possession statute unconstitutional...
thejoltnews.com
Fourplex housing project proposed for Cherry Street site
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a second presubmission conference yesterday on proposed housing to be built at 1602 Cherry Street SE. Chris Carlson of Hatton Godat Pantier, Inc. presented a reconfigured plan that now has a fourplex instead of a sixplex. He said the project site has an...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia pays tribute to MLK Day; recognizes Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
The Olympia City Council signed two proclamations observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16, 2023 and recognizing Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9, 2023 on Tuesday, January 10. Pastor David Reaves of New Life Baptist Church encouraged the community to "move beyond this day of celebration and...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia committee proposes revisions for Reasonable Use Exception Code
The Olympia Planning Commission held a virtual meeting on Monday, January 9, to discuss zoning code text amendments related to Reasonable Use Exceptions (RUE). Senior Planner Nicole Floyd presented the amendments for the code regarding the RUE, “I think there are some things we really need to clean up on this on these codes.”
lhsledger.org
Major airport in Pierce County?
There are plans to build an airport in rural pierce county. For us here in Lakewood SeaTac is about thirty minutes away, but some state government officials believe there is a need for one here in pierce county. Some of the areas in the plans include Graham and rural Olympia.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
State commission plans to recommend new airport site by June 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The debate over a new Puget Sound airport is about to get a lot more heated. On Monday, state lawmakers returned to work and are expected to get an earful in the months ahead about the idea of building a new airport about the size of Sea-Tac Airport.
Tacoma Fire Department asking for more funding as call volumes increase
Fire crews were busier than ever in Tacoma last year, with new numbers coming in about the call volumes that the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) responded to. The TFD responded to nearly 50,000 calls, about 80% of which were for medical assistance, in 2022 alone. According to TFD, in most...
thejoltnews.com
Have land that would benefit wildlife or other public use?
Thurston County is now accepting applications for the Conservation Futures program, which allows landowners to sell their property or future development rights to a qualified conservation organization, according to a news release dated Monday, January 9. According to the county, the program has preserved around 5,600 acres of land with...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
thejoltnews.com
Poet laureate Ashly McBunch recognized by Olympia for her service in inspiring others through her works
The Olympia City Council recognized Ashly McBunch, the city's poet laureate from 2021 to 2023, who helped engage the community in the literary arts. At the city council meeting held Tuesday, January 10, Arts Program and planning advisor Stephanie Johnson also announced that a new poet laureate will be selected for 2023 to 2025. Applications will open in late February.
