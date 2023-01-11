Read full article on original website
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China
New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
Study finds 6.5% of Spanish population refused COVID-19 vaccination
Europe is experiencing an increasingly large circulation of influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In addition to COVID-19, these viruses are expected to have a major impact on health services and populations this winter. This shows the importance of vulnerable groups being vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, and of everyone protecting themselves and others against infections.
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
Brother and Sister Die From Rabies After Multiple Bites From 'Wild Animal'
Rabies is preventable if treatment is administered promptly following exposure, but once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal in humans.
American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades
A new report shows the pandemic and the overdose crisis helped push down the average life expectancy in the U.S. for a second year in a row.
Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug
The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
Life Expectancy In The United States Falls For The Second Year In A Row According To CDC Reports
The CDC reports life expectancy in the United States has fallen for the second year in a row and the reason might surprise you.
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
Rapid tests for Covid, RSV and the flu are available in Europe. Why not in the U.S.?
Sander Brus didn't expect a photo of his friend's grandfather's flu diagnosis to go viral. But when he shared the image on Twitter in December, he was bombarded with messages, he said. People in the U.S. wanted to know how to purchase the rapid test in the picture, which simultaneously...
‘Pandemic potential’: bird flu outbreaks fuelling chance of human spillover
Multiple waves of avian influenza have left a trail of devastation across the globe, leading to the deaths and culling of more than 300 million chickens, ducks and geese and an unknown number of wild birds between 2005 and 2021. Today, with parts of Europe and North America in the...
Japan culls almost 10 million birds amid avian flu outbreak
Japan culled a record number of chickens at poultry farms in 2022 as cases of highly infectious avian influenza surged across the country, its farm ministry said.The number of culled birds rose to 9.98 million after a perfecture in Tokyo began the slaughter of around 930,000 chickens at a farm, the ministry said on Monday.Culling began at a farm of Shirosato town in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, after genetic testing confirmed avian flu in some of the birds.A record number of 56 infections of bird flu were confirmed across 23 of the country’s prefectures this season, according to Ministry...
South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba
South Korea has reported its first case of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri infection, according to a report by The Korean Times published on Monday. Last month, the disease was making its way across the U.S., and now, it seems to have spread to other nations. Death after ten days of symptoms.
Biotech company released 2.4 billions GM Mosquitoes in two parts of the U.S
The mosquito is surprisingly dubbed the most deadliest, most dangerous animal in the world and is also one of the smallest. Although its classified as an insect it belongs part of the animal kingdom. This tiny animal is responsible for an estimated 750,000 to one million human deaths per year. Mosquitos are known to be vectors. A vector is an animal, or an insect, that spreads viruses, harmful bacteria, and parasites to people and animals. These viruses and parasites that mosquitoes spread can make you sick or even be fatal, such as Malaria which is responsible for over half a million fatal infections every year. The danger is high as it only takes just a few infected mosquitoes to create a large outbreak in a community and infect people with various diseases.
Hong Kong Confirms Human Case of Avian Flu, as Colorado Reports Mass Bird Deaths
Hong Kong confirmed a case of a man critically ill with avian influenza. On the other side of the world, Colorado is reporting its worst-ever avian flu outbreak among birds of prey. Hong Kong. This week, Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health announced they...
XBB.1.5, an aggressive Omicron strain often known as "the kraken," has been on the rise in the United States
An amplified coronavirus strain, XBB.1.5, is rapidly spreading throughout the United States. This strain is so dangerous that researchers have dubbed it the "Kraken" strain. Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease specialist and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley's School of Public Health, told Insider that this strain is "probably, perhaps, more formidable than any of the other subvariants now available."
Latest COVID-19 Variant XBB.1.5 Spreading Quickly, Overcoming Some Components of Immunity
A little over one week into the New Year, many continue to wonder: Will COVID ever go away?. The short answer is: No. The long answer is more complicated as the world continues to navigate the changes influenced by the pandemic and accept that the virus is here to stay in one capacity or another. Like influenza and other respiratory viruses, some health officials suggest COVID could become a seasonal virus that peaks during winter months — in other words, endemic.
Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships not uncommon
It’s cruise season and that means it’s norovirus season for vacationers who opt for trips on the high seas. The most recently reported outbreak of the highly contagious virus, which often starts as a foodborne situation, was on P&O Cruises ship the Arcadia. People were sick during the voyage which ran from Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
