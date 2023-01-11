ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Interesting Engineering

37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China

New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
MedicalXpress

Study finds 6.5% of Spanish population refused COVID-19 vaccination

Europe is experiencing an increasingly large circulation of influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In addition to COVID-19, these viruses are expected to have a major impact on health services and populations this winter. This shows the importance of vulnerable groups being vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, and of everyone protecting themselves and others against infections.
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
The Independent

Japan culls almost 10 million birds amid avian flu outbreak

Japan culled a record number of chickens at poultry farms in 2022 as cases of highly infectious avian influenza surged across the country, its farm ministry said.The number of culled birds rose to 9.98 million after a perfecture in Tokyo began the slaughter of around 930,000 chickens at a farm, the ministry said on Monday.Culling began at a farm of Shirosato town in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, after genetic testing confirmed avian flu in some of the birds.A record number of 56 infections of bird flu were confirmed across 23 of the country’s prefectures this season, according to Ministry...
Cristoval Victorial

Biotech company released 2.4 billions GM Mosquitoes in two parts of the U.S

The mosquito is surprisingly dubbed the most deadliest, most dangerous animal in the world and is also one of the smallest. Although its classified as an insect it belongs part of the animal kingdom. This tiny animal is responsible for an estimated 750,000 to one million human deaths per year. Mosquitos are known to be vectors. A vector is an animal, or an insect, that spreads viruses, harmful bacteria, and parasites to people and animals. These viruses and parasites that mosquitoes spread can make you sick or even be fatal, such as Malaria which is responsible for over half a million fatal infections every year. The danger is high as it only takes just a few infected mosquitoes to create a large outbreak in a community and infect people with various diseases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Malek Sherif

XBB.1.5, an aggressive Omicron strain often known as "the kraken," has been on the rise in the United States

An amplified coronavirus strain, XBB.1.5, is rapidly spreading throughout the United States. This strain is so dangerous that researchers have dubbed it the "Kraken" strain. Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease specialist and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley's School of Public Health, told Insider that this strain is "probably, perhaps, more formidable than any of the other subvariants now available."
IE Voice

Latest COVID-19 Variant XBB.1.5 Spreading Quickly, Overcoming Some Components of Immunity

A little over one week into the New Year, many continue to wonder: Will COVID ever go away?. The short answer is: No. The long answer is more complicated as the world continues to navigate the changes influenced by the pandemic and accept that the virus is here to stay in one capacity or another. Like influenza and other respiratory viruses, some health officials suggest COVID could become a seasonal virus that peaks during winter months — in other words, endemic.
foodsafetynews.com

Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships not uncommon

It’s cruise season and that means it’s norovirus season for vacationers who opt for trips on the high seas. The most recently reported outbreak of the highly contagious virus, which often starts as a foodborne situation, was on P&O Cruises ship the Arcadia. People were sick during the voyage which ran from Dec. 29, 2022, through Jan. 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy