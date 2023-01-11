Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
thejoltnews.com
Pattison Lake property owners object to rates proposed by new management district
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) had a public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, about the proposed rates and charges to homeowners in Pattison Lake Management District No. 23. The meeting was held to hear objections to the proposed Roll of Rates and Charges for the parcels located in...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen City Council receive report on homeless camp costs
The Aberdeen City Council heard a report at their latest meeting regarding the costs related to recent homeless activity within the city. In prior meetings, City Administrator Ruth Clemens was tasked with providing regular reports to the council regarding the costs that are specifically noted to be related to the unhoused population.
thejoltnews.com
Have land that would benefit wildlife or other public use?
Thurston County is now accepting applications for the Conservation Futures program, which allows landowners to sell their property or future development rights to a qualified conservation organization, according to a news release dated Monday, January 9. According to the county, the program has preserved around 5,600 acres of land with...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
thejoltnews.com
Fourplex housing project proposed for Cherry Street site
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a second presubmission conference yesterday on proposed housing to be built at 1602 Cherry Street SE. Chris Carlson of Hatton Godat Pantier, Inc. presented a reconfigured plan that now has a fourplex instead of a sixplex. He said the project site has an...
thejoltnews.com
RFA planning committee holds public hearing on Fire Benefit Charge
The Regional Fire Authority planning committee held a public hearing on the Fire Benefit Charge, one of the funding components in the proposed Olympia-Tumwater Fire Authority operation, on Monday, January 9. At Olympia's city chamber, members of the planning committee – chair Leatta Dahlhoff, Michael Althauser, Eileen Swarthout, Jim Cooper,...
Port of Seattle elects youngest commissioner in 111-year history
(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission announced the election of the first person of color to serve as Commission President, Sam Cho. Born in 1990, the 32-year-old Cho is not only the first person of color to serve as Commission President but also the youngest. "To...
thejoltnews.com
Evans Harding is Port of Olympia Commission's new chair
Port of Olympia Commissioner Amy Evans Harding was selected as the commission’s new president during a meeting held on Monday, January 9. Her new position put her as the chair of the commission, replacing former chair Bob Iyall, who would now serve as the secretary. Commissioner Joe Downing, who...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
kafe.com
State commission mulling site for new western Washington airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – An issue that will likely get a lot of attention during this legislative session in Olympia is a new commercial airport. KIRO reports that a state commission is expected to make a final recommendation in June on a location for a new facility that would complement Sea-Tac.
Pierce County to vote to approve $194,000 for historical preservation projects
(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council will vote to approve $194,000 in grants for 11 recipients of the Historic Preservation Grant Program. The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission evaluated 11 grant applications that totaled $219,000 in requested funds. Following three public meetings last fall, the commission appropriated $194,000 for the 11 applicants through funds from Fund 188 Historic Preservation.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater’s police department is short at least 8 officers, according to staffing model
Tumwater Police District currently needs to have 41 officers on staff, according to a model developed by criminal justice researcher Dr. Oliver Bowers. His staffing model declares the police department short of eight officers, as it only has 33. Dr. Bowers gave a presentation on how he developed his model...
Survivor, Washington lawmaker working together to reduce forced labor
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Born into poverty in southern India, Rani Hong was 7 years old when she was sold into slavery. “They did not see me as a seven-year-old child. They saw me as a piece of property to be able to exploit,” said Hong from her Olympia home.
Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights
A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike, according to the SCOTUS Blog. Glacier Northwest is a concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete still mixing in the trucks.
Pierce County prosecutor calls for state to change drug, police pursuit laws
TACOMA, Wash. — As the state legislature wraps up its second day, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett is calling for some changes. Robnett wrote a letter last November stating that the reforms of 2021 have led to a growing sense of lawlessness in Pierce County. “We’re dealing with...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
southsoundbiz.com
Registration Opens for the Pacific Northwest's Largest Business-to-Government Conference
Registration is now open for Alliance Northwest, the largest business-to-government conference in the Pacific Northwest. The in-person event is scheduled for March 16 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Alliance Northwest is the premier government contracting event in the region, bringing together prime contractors, government agencies, and small businesses for...
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
KOMO News
Pierce County prosecutor claims Washington's drug law is making the community less safe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Now that the Washington State Legislature has convened to begin its next 105-day session, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett hopes lawmakers take another look at challenges in the current drug possession law. After the state Supreme Court declared Washington’s felony drug possession statute unconstitutional...
Umpqua wins final approval to combine with Columbia Bank
The parent company of Oregon-based Umpqua Bank said Monday it has won final approval for its deal to combine with Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System. Umpqua said the combined company will have more than $50 billion in assets and offices in eight western states. The banks plan to close their all-stock...
