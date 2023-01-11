ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRO.com

Aberdeen City Council receive report on homeless camp costs

The Aberdeen City Council heard a report at their latest meeting regarding the costs related to recent homeless activity within the city. In prior meetings, City Administrator Ruth Clemens was tasked with providing regular reports to the council regarding the costs that are specifically noted to be related to the unhoused population.
ABERDEEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Have land that would benefit wildlife or other public use?

Thurston County is now accepting applications for the Conservation Futures program, which allows landowners to sell their property or future development rights to a qualified conservation organization, according to a news release dated Monday, January 9. According to the county, the program has preserved around 5,600 acres of land with...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Fourplex housing project proposed for Cherry Street site

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a second presubmission conference yesterday on proposed housing to be built at 1602 Cherry Street SE. Chris Carlson of Hatton Godat Pantier, Inc. presented a reconfigured plan that now has a fourplex instead of a sixplex. He said the project site has an...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

RFA planning committee holds public hearing on Fire Benefit Charge

The Regional Fire Authority planning committee held a public hearing on the Fire Benefit Charge, one of the funding components in the proposed Olympia-Tumwater Fire Authority operation, on Monday, January 9. At Olympia's city chamber, members of the planning committee – chair Leatta Dahlhoff, Michael Althauser, Eileen Swarthout, Jim Cooper,...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Evans Harding is Port of Olympia Commission's new chair

Port of Olympia Commissioner Amy Evans Harding was selected as the commission’s new president during a meeting held on Monday, January 9. Her new position put her as the chair of the commission, replacing former chair Bob Iyall, who would now serve as the secretary. Commissioner Joe Downing, who...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
kafe.com

State commission mulling site for new western Washington airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – An issue that will likely get a lot of attention during this legislative session in Olympia is a new commercial airport. KIRO reports that a state commission is expected to make a final recommendation in June on a location for a new facility that would complement Sea-Tac.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

Pierce County to vote to approve $194,000 for historical preservation projects

(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council will vote to approve $194,000 in grants for 11 recipients of the Historic Preservation Grant Program. The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission evaluated 11 grant applications that totaled $219,000 in requested funds. Following three public meetings last fall, the commission appropriated $194,000 for the 11 applicants through funds from Fund 188 Historic Preservation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights

A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike, according to the SCOTUS Blog. Glacier Northwest is a concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete still mixing in the trucks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County

SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Registration Opens for the Pacific Northwest's Largest Business-to-Government Conference

Registration is now open for Alliance Northwest, the largest business-to-government conference in the Pacific Northwest. The in-person event is scheduled for March 16 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Alliance Northwest is the premier government contracting event in the region, bringing together prime contractors, government agencies, and small businesses for...
TACOMA, WA
The Oregonian

Umpqua wins final approval to combine with Columbia Bank

The parent company of Oregon-based Umpqua Bank said Monday it has won final approval for its deal to combine with Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System. Umpqua said the combined company will have more than $50 billion in assets and offices in eight western states. The banks plan to close their all-stock...
TACOMA, WA

