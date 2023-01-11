ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils rally past Hurricanes for statement win

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dawson Mercer’s first two-goal game in the NHL came at an ideal time for the New Jersey Devils.

His offense helped the Devils overcome allowing two short-handed goals and gave them a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

“I’m an offensive player, but I like playing defense and playing that two-way game,” said Mercer, a first-round draft pick in 2020. “To help contribute out there and get this big win is a huge thing for me and I want to make sure I can keep it going.”

Mercer gave New Jersey its first lead of the game at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. Mercer, playing in his 123rd NHL game, also had an assist.

The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four games. They also closed the gap on the first-place Hurricanes in a game marking the midway mark of the season for the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division.

“We played one of our best third periods of the year,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDkk6_0kAP7v4N00
Dawson Mercer scores the go-ahead goal in the Devils’ 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.
NHLI via Getty Images

Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Boqvist and Nico Hischier also scored for New Jersey, with Hischier’s empty-netter coming with 55 seconds left. Michael McLeod had two assists.

Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for his fourth win in a row.

“We never quit,” Siegenthaler said. “It’s not always easy to make a comeback.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Max Pacioretty and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who lost their fourth straight game (0-3-1) and surrendered a two-goal lead in the last minute of the second period. Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves.

“They got the one (in the third) and then they didn’t give us much,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We should have got more out of those first two periods.”

The Devils didn’t flinch when falling behind, even with the shorthanded goals allowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYQtm_0kAP7v4N00
Jack Hughes skates with the puck during the Devils’ win.
NHLI via Getty Images

“When we had our opportunities, we took advantage of it. … You can’t let that get to your head,” Mercer said. “All we can do is make sure we change that and keep pushing.”

Mercer’s first goal came with 52 seconds left in the second period when he got the puck past Kochetkov despite the presence of three other Carolina players in the area. Boqvist’s fourth goal of the season came 18 seconds later.

“That last minute killed us, there’s no doubt,” Brind’Amour said. “But we didn’t respond in the third.”

Pacioretty’s third goal in three games since joining the lineup came when he pursued the puck behind the net and knocked the puck off Devils center Yegor Sharangovich at 8:50 of the second period.

Aho’s 13th goal later in the period gave Carolina two shorthanded tallies.

Kotkaniemi’s seventh goal of the season began the scoring with the first shorthanded goal of his career. Teammate Martin Necas did a bulk of the work, winning a faceoff and collecting the puck to deliver a pass to Kotkaniemi.

Siegenthaler’s second goal of the season came on a shot from the left side, with the puck slipping between the post and Kochetkov’s pad. Kochetkov was trying to notch his first win since Dec. 20, though it was just his third appearance since then because he missed time with an injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Islanders nip Canadiens to snap four-game losing streak

The Islanders could not afford a fifth straight loss on Saturday night. Not with such a precarious position in the Eastern Conference standings, with the Penguins holding games in hand while the Sabres and Red Wings were both creeping up. Not after a morale-sapping third-period collapse against the Wild on Thursday. Not with the tanking, hapless Canadiens their opponent in UBS Arena. Winning was a bare minimum, and losing it would have been tantamount to a fire alarm for a group that thinks itself good enough to make it back to the playoffs. Even after beating the Canadiens 2-1, however, the pressure is...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Scott Mayfield offers ringing Islanders endorsement ahead of free agency

Scott Mayfield grew up in St. Louis and he can claim Denver as a second home after playing there in college. But Long Island, the place he’s played his entire NHL career and lives full-time, might end up being the place he puts down roots. Assuming, that is, he gets through free agency this summer with the intended outcome. “I love it here. My wife loves it here. We’ve kind of set up, we have a house now,” Mayfield told The Post ahead of Saturday’s match against the Canadiens. “We have friends outside of hockey. We love the community. We love what...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

NHL has more bottom feeders than ever as attempt at parity is broken

Someone is going to have to alert the Parity Police stationed at NHL Headquarters that the model is broken and there are more bottom-feeders than at any time since the salary cap was adopted in 2005-06. For the first time in this era, there are three teams playing at a percentage of .326 or lower, these particular cellar-dwellers existing in Columbus, Chicago and Anaheim. For the second time — and for the second straight season — five teams are playing below a .400 clip. There were only two cap seasons prior to 2021-22 in which as many as three clubs couldn’t hit...
New York Post

Rangers’ Jake Leschyshyn expected to make debut vs. Canadiens

Waiver pickup Jake Leschyshyn is expected to make his Rangers debut at Madison Square Garden on Sunday against the Canadiens in the wake of a couple of injuries. “Huge opportunity for myself to prove myself again,” the 23-year-old Leschyshyn said after practice at MSG Training Center in Tarrytown on Saturday. “I’m trying to just bring some energy to this team. Be a good two-way centerman, or winger, wherever they throw me. Just bring good compete to this team.” Chris Kreider, who on Thursday missed a  game for the first time this season, due to an upper-body injury, is doubtful to return Sunday....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-Islanders goalie Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy stemming from snake farm

Ex-Islanders goaltender and current Golden Knight Robin Lehner filed for bankruptcy in late December, according to a report from SinBin.Vegas.  Lehner and his wife, Donya, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with liabilities between $10 million and $50 million, a bankruptcy filing dated Dec. 30 in the District of Nevada states.  The bankruptcy stems from an exotic snake farm the veteran goaltender purchased in 2017. That year, Lehner bought a $1.2 million collection of exotic snakes from a man named Ben Renick. A few months later, Renick was murdered by his wife and her ex-boyfriend.  He made an initial $200,000 payment to Renick, but...
ELMONT, NY
New York Post

Seton Hall squeaks past DePaul for third straight win

CHICAGO — KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul, 71-67, on Saturday. Ndefo added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes added 15 points while going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from distance, and 4-for-4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Femi Odukale recorded 12 points and was 4-of-7 shooting and 4-of-7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Da’Sean Nelson finished with 15 points for the Blue Demons (8-10, 2-5). Yor Anei added 13 points and two steals for DePaul. In addition, Umoja Gibson had 11 points and five assists. Seton Hall went into halftime tied with DePaul, 39-39. Dawes scored nine points in the half. Seton Hall used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 52-48 with 12:24 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Ndefo scored seven second-half points.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
73K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy