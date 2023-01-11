ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise for Returning Golden Globe Trophies: ‘Let’s Exchange Them’ for Shelly Miscavige’s Return

By Zack Sharf
Jerrod Carmichael roasted Tom Cruise during the Golden Globes , tackling the actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Carmichael was introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars, when he appeared on stage with three trophies in his hands.

“Hey, guys backstage I found these,” Carmichael said. “[It’s the] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I’m just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Carmichael evoked Scientology by referencing Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Cruise is a public member of the church. Shelly has allegedly not been seen in public in many years. Former Scientology member Leah Remini has often used social media to question Shelly’s whereabouts. Following the joke, Remini wrote on Twitter, “Thank you, Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly??”

Cruise announced in May 2021 that he was returning his three Golden Globes. At the time, NBC had just canceled the Golden Globes broadcast amid a string of HFPA controversies, including the revelation that the organization had no Black members at the time.

Cruise’s three Golden Globe wins came for “Jerry Maguire” (actor in a comedy or musical), “Magnolia” (supporting actor), and “Born on the Fourth of July” (actor in a drama). The actor boasts four additional Golden Globe nominations for “The Last Samurai” (actor in a drama), “Tropic Thunder” (supporting actor), “A Few Good Men” (actor in a drama), and “Risky Business” (actor in a comedy or musical).

Watch Carmichael’s takedown in the video below.

