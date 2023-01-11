Golden Globes 2023: Hacks star Jean Smart looks chic in low-cut dress and holds matching clutch

Hacks star Jean Smart cut a fashionable figure while arriving at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday evening.

The 71-year-old actress donned a chic black tuxedo gown. She stood on tall black flats which perfectly matched the large black clutch she held.

Smart plays aging comedian Deborah Vance in the show Hacks alongside comedian Hannah Einbinder, who also attended the ceremony in a glamorous black and white gown.

Her blonde hair was cut short and brushed off to the right in front. She flashed a large smile and her lips were painted light pink.

She accessorized with huge diamond earrings that dangled down toward her slender shoulders.

The show's second season, which came out between May and June of last year, is nominated for three Golden Globes.

The three awards are: Best Musical/Comedy Series, Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series for Smart and Best Supporting Actress - Television Series for Einbinder.

Smart won the Golden Globe Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series last year for the show's first season. She lost at this year's award ceremony to Quinta Brunson for her work on Abbott Elementary.

She already took home the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - 2022 at last year's Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Golden Globes ceremony is being held once again at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills following a one year break from screens amid controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

Now the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association - which puts on the Globes - is seeking a primetime comeback.

The HFPA scandal erupted in 2021 when it emerged there were no black members among the 87-person association.

Stars threatened to boycott the awards and Tom Cruise, who had won three Globes in the past, vowed to return them all unless the association changed its ways.

The Golden Globe Awards honor the best in film and American television as voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. They are also considered the unofficial kick-off to awards season which culminates with The Oscars on March 12.

Previously announced Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino and Billy Porter are among the stars presenting awards at the show.