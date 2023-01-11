ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 11:43 a.m. on Jan. 6 received a report of a purse that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Pride’s Crossing condo complex on Elm Street. The Parks & Recreation Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday voted 10-0 in favor of a new sign to be installed at the Mead Park Playground. Monica Capela, who co-founded the Friends of Mead Park Playground with Allyson Mahoney, noted during the meeting that New Canaan’s late, longtime Recreation Director, Steve Benko, will receive special recognition on the sign as he was so helpful in their project to improve the popular playground, working on it “weekends, Saturdays, it didn’t really matter,” she said. “Steve Benko, of course, has a place in our hearts for all of the time that he put into this project.” The tribute on the sign itself will read: “A debt of gratitude for the late Steve Benko, whose tireless support for our mission was both meaningful and inspiring.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Now & Then: The Clock Tower House

Six minutes from the heart of town is the Clock Tower house on Sunset Hill Road. This unique home was one of the auxiliary buildings from the former country estate of railroad executive, Lewis Peck Child. The Clock Tower of Sunset Hill is a gambrel-roofed brick structure that was built in 1900. The Childs (formerly of New Jersey) purchased the 71 acres of land in 1893 with its barn-like features.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Anthony Di Feo, 86

Anthony Di Feo, 86 a longtime prominent resident of New Canaan, CT, died peacefully in his home on Friday January 6, 2023. Born in San Mango Sul Calore Italy on August 25, 1936, he was the son of the late Carmine and Angelina Borea Di Feo. He is survived by...
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy