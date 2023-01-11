ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU legend to be honored with statue outside P-MAC

BATON ROUGE, La — LSU legend Seimone Augustus took the Tigers to three straight Final Fours while also earning back-to-back NCAA Player of the Year award honors in the early 2000s. Then the Minnesota Lynx picked her number one overall in the WNBA Draft, and she won four championships....
LSU’s ‘Squirrel’ Burrell named to prestigious watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s track and field sprinter Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, a two-time NCAA champion, has been named to the 2023 Watch List for the prestigious Bowerman Award. The Bowerman is an annual award given to the year’s best men’s and women’s student-athletes in...
Pair of LSU Tigers named to Freshman All-American Team

BATON ROUGE – First-year LSU standouts Will Campbell and Harold Perkins have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday. The play of Campbell and Perkins was instrumental in LSU winning 10 games, reaching the SEC Championship Game and...
EBR District Attorney wants more safety near college apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge city leaders are looking into how safe apartment complexes are. “We have seen a significant number of homicides obviously at different apartment complexes,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. Moore says there’s a significant amount of apartment complexes without...
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
Glen Oaks High Marching Band invites families to ‘Karaoke and Movie on the Lawn’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Glen Oaks High School Marching Band and Glen Oaks Alumni Band are coming together for a family-friendly event in the capital city. Karaoke & Movie on the Lawn hopes to highlight the hard work the band students put into perfecting their craft. The band is known for playing a huge part in boosting school spirit and performing at community events. School leaders believe that music provides great value to the youth.
Body found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A body found Wednesday morning near the fairgrounds was identified by officials Thursday. The body was identified by the coroner’s office as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. Kirkland-Walls’ body was found at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the 15600 block of Airline Highway, according to...
Near freezing temperatures expected during the early weekend

A cold front is passing through the region on Thursday which is bringing much cooler and drier air for a few days. Overnight lows will be falling into the 30s and 40s, with even some areas breaking into the upper 20s. This is quite the change from the past few days. Wednesday and Thursday morning lows in Baton Rouge broke the records for warmest low at 67°F and 69°F, respectively.
Local greek organizations to mark MLK Day with acts of service

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is teaming up with other greek organizations to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin King Luther King Jr. They will host different acts of service events in Baton Rouge to mark the MLK...
BREC park to undergo controlled burn next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge park officials announced that Howell Community Park will undergo a prescribed burn the week of Jan. 15. According to BREC, the area that will be burned includes several acres of “Grow Zones” which are made of native grasses and flowers that have been restored from non-native turf grass. BREC says the burning grass could produce minimal flames and a thin layer of smoke.
Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured by a gunshot Tuesday is believed to have shot herself while firing at a dog latching onto her. The deputy was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but was doing okay, according...
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
LSU alum co-authored new guidance for treating child obesity

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU alumna who works at Pennington Biomedical co-authored the first comprehensive guideline on treating childhood obesity in 15 years. Director of Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory Dr. Amanda Staiano co-authored the guideline and served as a second author of two appraisals that provided evidence, according to Pennington.
Bottling company to build $160M Louisiana plant, make 170 new jobs

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Niagara Bottling plans to build a $160-million production facility near Hammond. According to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development, the California-based company is set to build a 500,000-square-foot facility that will use cutting-edge technology. Construction is expected to begin in the spring. The...
