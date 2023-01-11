Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford
WOODFORD — A 33-year-old man from Bennington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Woodford on Wednesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9, in the rock cuts, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the report, Richard Jones was traveling east when he lost control of the...
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after rollover crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON — A 37-year-old man from Sunderland was cited following a crash in Arlington on Friday. The rollover crash took place on East Arlington Road at around 11:00 p.m. Police say that a man was injured and fled the scene prior to their arrival. According to the report, Frank...
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during Newbury crash
NEWBURY — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries in Newbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 8:30 p.m. According to the report, Kayla Cabey, 30, of Bradford, and Kyle Cabey, 34, of Newbury, were traveling north when the vehicle failed to maintain the lane and drove off the road and down an embankment.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
newportdispatch.com
St. Johnsbury man arrested during traffic stop
LYNDON — A 29-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndon yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Broad Street at around 1:40 p.m. Police identified one of the passengers as Robert Guest, who was a suspect in a separate incident. During the...
WCAX
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the prison in St. Albans now faces attempted murder charges following a brawl last month. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22 around 2 p.m. at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Vermont State Police say Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, inflicted life-threatening injuries on Jeffrey Hall, 55, who was hospitalized in critical condition.
newportdispatch.com
Essex Junction man arrested for DUI #3 in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 38-year-old man from Essex Junction was arrested for his third DUI following an incident in Bristol yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Vermont Route 116 and Notch Road at around 9:05 p.m. Police say the vehicle was stationary...
Barton Chronicle
Woodstock man accused of reckless driving, domestic assault
NEWPORT — A speeding black Mercedes was the object of a police search on December 30, according to the affidavit submitted by Vermont State Police Trooper Anthony Rice. He said a dispatcher received a call from a woman who said she and her child were riding in the car and feared for their lives.
Glens Falls PD investigating attempted armed robberies
The Glens Falls Police Department is currently investigating a string of alleged attempted armed robberies. The suspect allegedly showed a gun to multiple victims demanding money on multiple occasions.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stealing beer in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Killington back in December. Police say they were called to the Killington Market & Deli for an attempted theft of beer on December 28. Staff at the deli report an unidentified man attempted to conceal beer in his pants but was...
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
WMUR.com
Woman dies of injuries suffered in Woodstock fire, officials say
A woman died of injuries suffered in a fire at a mobile home on Cedar Court in Woodstock on Sunday. Dorothy Tomasello, 73, was found outside her home suffering from burn injuries after 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to the state fire marshal's office. Officials said a neighbor put out...
WCAX
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Shelburne. Emily Jimenez of South Hero says it was a scary situation she’d never experienced before and she hopes she never will again.
NECN
Police Investigating Untimely Death in Vermont
Police are investigating an untimely death that occurred on Sunday morning in Burlington, Vermont. WPTZ-TV reports that police responded to an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday and found 42-year-old Amber Monty dead. Police said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the death might be suspicious.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire woman dies in kitchen fire
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A Woodstock, New Hampshire, woman was killed on Sunday in a kitchen fire at her home. According to state fire officials, 73-year-old Dorothy Tomasello was injured in a fire at her mobile home on Cedar Court on Sunday at 12:23 p.m. Witnesses tell officials that they saw smoke coming from the home, and Tomasello was found outside with burn injuries.
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
Colchester man charged in robbery, death of rival drug dealer
Dominique Troupe was arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Burlington.
WRGB
Two charged after multiple complaints of endangering minors in Saratoga County
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Two people each face charges alleging they endangered minors in several Saratoga County communities. On Monday, Jan. 9, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Michael T. May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, both of Saratoga Springs, after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both subjects endangering minors in the Towns of Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau, and the City of Saratoga Springs.
