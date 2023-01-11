NEWBURY — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries in Newbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 8:30 p.m. According to the report, Kayla Cabey, 30, of Bradford, and Kyle Cabey, 34, of Newbury, were traveling north when the vehicle failed to maintain the lane and drove off the road and down an embankment.

