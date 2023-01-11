Research team hoping to make history of the Chinese in Kern County accessible worldwide

Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The shadow economy: 'When you are messing with human traffickers, you're messing with their income'
Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery. It is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide and is often referred to as the "shadow economy." It involves the exploitation of humans who are held against their will and are forced to do labor or sex acts. The victims are solicited through force, fraud, or coercion.
City of Bakersfield, Cal Water remind public to conserve water
California has been swamped by storms over the past two weeks with more to come. Despite that, the City of Bakersfield and the California Water Service want to remind the public to conserve water.
Bakersfield Now
Veteran Kern County family asking community to help honor their son's memory
TAFT, California — The family of Corporal Luis Ruan has been working hard to honor his memory. They want to place a memorial sign with his name on Taft Highway. Eyewitness News has been closely following their journey since December. We were able to talk to the family again...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County take advantage of conditions today as rain will return this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect day today with big changes heading our way, again. Another storm system will arrive into central California by this afternoon and bring another period of moderate to locally heavy precipitation through Saturday evening. More wet weather is anticipated...
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
goldrushcam.com
Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons
January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
Victims in Darling Point Drive shooting identified
The names of the two victims in a double homicide in South Bakersfield have been released. The men were Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield and Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento.
Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
Kern County search and rescue volunteers join search for missing 5-year-old swept away by storm waters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers joined the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles. KCSO said six volunteers with the search and rescue unit joined other agencies in the search for Kyle Doan, 5. A group of about 200 […]
Six months later, a possible local winner steps forward with $1 million Mega Millions ticket
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For six months we’ve been waiting to find out about an unclaimed Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Bakersfield last July. Now, just as that prize money was about to be forfeited because a winner hadn’t stepped forward, we have a possible resolution to the story. On July 15, 2022, with […]
Bakersfield Californian
Cardiac surgery continues at Adventist despite complaint, false rumors
Recent changes to the cardiothoracic surgery program at Adventist Health Kern County got a bumpy reception this week after an anonymous complaint prompted what may have been the division's first surprise visit from a state inspector. There was little clarity Friday on the substance of the complaint and what, if...
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern law enforcement practices active shooter scenarios in wake of shootings across U.S.
Bakersfield Police Department officers approached simulated shooting victims in staggered intervals Wednesday outside Bakersfield College’s southwest campus. One man clutched his midsection, groaning in a performance worthy of Broadway, as police peppered him with questions about his medical status and the suspect’s location.
Bakersfield Now
Man dead in shooting on Wilson Road: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that a man was killed in a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Road Friday night. No suspect information has been released at this time. The identity of the man will be released at a later...
BPD: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (Jan. 13): The Bakersfield Police Department said the missing 16-year-old has been located. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dion Brown, 16. According to BPD, Brown was last seen Thursday at Villalovos Court. Brown is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway. […]
BPD investigating body found in Southeast Bakersfield
BPD says they found the man just before 10:30 p.m and that his death likely resulted from an assault with a deadly weapon.
