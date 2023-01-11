Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Couple Goals At 2023 Golden Globes

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were a sight for sore eyes at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night (January 10th). The pop icon donned a stunning black gown and the rapper looked stylish in a matching black suit. The new parents quietly slipped into their seats after the live show started, skipping over the red carpet . Many fans weren't even aware their favorite pop star had entered the building until Niecy Nash gave her a shoutout while presenting an award.

"Rihanna, I love you," she said from the stage, "and I just dressed up as you for Halloween. I just had to say that." The camera panned over to Rihanna, showing her to the audience at home for the first time in the night. "I had to take my moment," Nash said as Rihanna and the audience laughed.

This year, Rihanna received a nomination for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her contribution to the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with her song "Lift Me Up." She went up against Taylor Swift 's "Carolina " from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga 's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick. The award went to M. M. Keeravani , Kala Bhairava , and Rahul Sipligunj for their song "Naatu Naatu" from RRR .

Next month, fans will get another chance to see Rihanna more up close and personal as she gears up to headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12th. The star recently released a limited edition Game Day Collection through Savage x Fenty to celebrate what's sure to be an iconic show.

Photo: NBCUniversal