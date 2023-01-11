ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Where is Roger Federer? Why Swiss legend isn't playing at 2023 Australian Open

Tennis and Roger Federer have gone hand in hand for much of the past two decades. The Swiss veteran won 20 Grand Slam titles and established an iconic rivalry with Rafael Nadal. Federer enjoyed particular success at the Australian Open, lifting the men's singles trophy six times and losing just...
Sporting News

Rafael Nadal reflects on tough spell ahead of his Australian Open title defence

Rafael Nadal is unconcerned with his recent lack of victories as he prepares to defend his Australian Open crown with a tough first-round match up against Jack Draper when the tournament begins next week. The Spanish legend has had an unhappy time of it on the courts of late with...
Sporting News

Why Stefanos Tsitsipas is well-placed to break grand slam maiden at Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is undoubtedly a polarising figure in the world of tennis, and his bid to break a grand slam maiden continued throughout the year of 2022. But heading into the new year and the Australian Open, the 24-year-old is fully focused and believes an increased level of maturity will hold him in good stead.
Sporting News

Does India use DRS for a Test cricket series?

Australia will head to India for a massive four-game Test series in February, with the side hoping to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time 2015. Pat Cummins will lead the side and look to become the first Aussie skipper to win a Test series in India since 2004/05.
Sporting News

Justin Langer's heartbreaking admission following Australian coaching exit

Justin Langer has admitted his coaching career may be over, less than 12 months after his messy departure from the Australian top job. The 52-year-old led the side to a T20 World Cup and Ashes victory towards the end of his tenure, but it wasn't enough to earn the long-term backing of Cricket Australia officials.
Sporting News

Meet India’s U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad

The inaugural Under-19 women’s cricket World Cup begins on Saturday and will be played in the T20 format across two South African cities: Benoni and Potchefstroom. One of the favoured sides to lift the title in the 16-team competition on January 29 are the India U-19s. They are placed...
Sporting News

What channel is Tottenham vs Arsenal? How to watch Premier League on TV

A North London derby is a huge date on the Premier League calendar and Arsenal's January 15 trip to Tottenham could be significant in the title race. Mikel Arteta's visitors are leading the way at the top of the table, but they have struggled in recent derbies away at Tottenham, and Antonio Conte's hosts would love to dent their rivals' chances of glory.

