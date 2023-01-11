ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing woman found after alleged kidnapping, rape in Mountain View; Suspect arrested

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a Mountain View man on charges of kidnapping and rape after he allegedly brought a woman back to his apartment and assaulted her.

Mountain View police said the incident happened on Jan. 8. In a press statement, police said a sergeant was on patrol when he was flagged down by a group of people in the city's downtown area just after 9 a.m. The group told the sergeant they had found a woman who had gone missing from their group the night before and had been reported missing to the police.

According to police, the group was able to find her in the downtown area after the victim had used a Good Samaritan's phone to call her family to tell them where she was located. The woman, who was now with the group, told the sergeant she had been raped by a stranger after being separated from her husband the night before while they were in the downtown area.

The victim told the showed him the location where the assault had occurred on the 200 block of Castro Street. Officers went to the location and learned that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Henry Bermudez, also happened to work in the downtown area.

Officers found Bermudez at his workplace and the victim positively identified him as her attacker, police said.

Bermudez was booked on charges of rape, false imprisonment, aggravated kidnapping, and assault with the intent to commit a felony, among other charges. He was being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims, and anyone with additional information was asked to contact Detective Christine Powell at Christine.powell@mountainview.gov

Andrea Davis
1d ago

Ladies please watch your surroundings when you are downtown Castro Mountain View. I had a guy following me. Once he saw that I noticed him. He turned around and went a different direction. Creepy.

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

