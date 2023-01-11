Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
State Legislators and city officials meet to discuss how to improve Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city officials met with state legislators and the health department Friday morning to discuss ways to improve the city. Topics ranged from economic developments, modernizing paper records into digital records, and discussions regarding vacant or abandoned properties. The meeting acted as a way for the city to request help from those higher up in the state.
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
25newsnow.com
Peoria lawmaker makes history in the Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has selected State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) to serve as lead budget negotiator for House Democrats. The appointment makes Gordon-Booth the first African American and first woman to serve in that role in Illinois history. “From improving...
wcbu.org
Former Obama reelection campaign staffer, Woodford High graduate speaks at Peoria Public Schools foundation breakfast
A Peoria native returned to the high school he graduated from Thursday morning to deliver the keynote speech at the Peoria Public Schools Foundation 365 Breakfast. Kouri Marshall is director of state and local government relations in the central region for the technology trade association, Chamber of Progress. However, throughout his political career, the Woodford High School and Eureka College graduate has worked in Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, Washington, D.C. city council member campaigns and in the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
Central Illinois Proud
8th annual 365 breakfast fundraiser for Peoria Public Schools
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps out
A major expansion of Midland Plaza in Kewanee is on the drawing board, and company officials are looking for financial help from the city for the project. Les Cohen, president and CEO of Cohen Development Group, the Peoria firm which owns the shopping center, outlined the expansion plans at Monday’s City Council meeting. Cohen said he hopes the project can be completed this year.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 Follow-Up @10
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Peoria
Named Fort Clark when the city was first settled, Peoria is an interesting destination in Illinois. The city is the oldest permanent European settlement in Illinois and is halfway between Chicago to the north and Springfield to the south. As one of the larger cities in the state, there are...
Major Illinois City Named The Worst For This Bug The Past 3 Years
In the past 12 months, you've most likely stayed at a hotel or two. Typically when you stay there, you try to not think about the worst things about the room, what has happened in the room, or what will happen in the room. What I'm about to tell you will not only make you think twice about staying at a hotel in these cities but will make you think twice about spending the night anywhere in these cities.
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Central Illinois Proud
Crews continue to work after major Chemical fire in La Salle
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
100fmrockford.com
OSF HealthCare names new leader for colleges of nursing in Rockford and Peoria
ROCKFORD — OSF HealthCare has named a new leader for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria and Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford. Charlene Aaron will take over as president of the colleges on July 5. Aaron most recently served as chancellor and professor at...
wcbu.org
January Safety Network meeting highlights racial disparities in gun violence, gives Cure Violence update
The first 2023 meeting of the Peoria Safety Network, a group of community officials and leaders aimed at reducing gun violence, provided year-end statistics and an important update on the status of the Cure Violence Initiative. Peoria Police Department data analyst Jacob Moushon said, compared to 2021, shooting incidents, shooting...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Schools Foundation raising money to help local families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools Foundation held their 8th annual Breakfast Fundraiser, to help cover costs outside of the budget. The ‘365 Breakfast’ was a curbside pickup at Hy-Vee in Sheridan Village, as well as Woodruff Career and Technical Center. Those who stopped by were encouraged to donate one dollar per day for a whole year. The organization hoped the breakfast would help raise $50,000 to help positively impact schools in the River City.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Dan Fogelberg
—— ONLINE DAN FOGELBERG PHOTOS AND A VIDEO. The Coachmen were a popular Peoria band in the mid ‘60’s. When Dan Fogelberg joined the band they were re-christened as The New Coachmen. They opened up for The Hollies, The Who, The Dave Clark 5 and many other...
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
