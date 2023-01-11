ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Over/Under Preseason Odds Tried to Tell us About the Eagles

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
 2 days ago

See how the Eagles held up with what was predicted of them as a team and with certain individuals

The odds weren’t in the Eagles' favor for winning 14 games this season.

At the beginning of the year, www.BetOnline.ag (Twitter: @betonline_ag ) releases odds for everything pertaining to the NFL season.

The over/under for wins for the Eagles was 9.5. That was shattered by 4.5 games, which was the biggest overachievement of any of the 16 games that went over their predicted win total.

Behind the Eagles for biggest overachievement in their win totals:

Kansas City +3.5

Minnesota +3.5

San Francisco +3.5

Seattle +3.5

Here’s a look back at some of the preseason odds for the Eagles and how they turned out, and you will see that in several instances the Eagles went well above or below the predicted over/under number:

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 3,500½

Hurts had 3,701

Jalen Hurts Passing TD's 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 22½

Hurts threw for 22 touchdowns

Jalen Hurts Passing Interceptions 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 11

Hurts threw six interceptions

Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 725½

Hurts ran for 760 yards

Jalen Hurts Rushing TD's 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 7½

Hurts ran for 13 touchdowns

Miles Sanders Rushing Yards 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 750½

Sanders ran for 1,269 yards

Miles Sanders Rushing TD's 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 4½

Sanders had 11 rushing touchdowns

A.J Brown- Total Receptions 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 73.5

Brown had 88 catches

A.J. Brown - Total Receiving Yards 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 1025.5

Brown had 1,496 yards receiving

A.J. Brown - Total Receiving TDs 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 7

Brown had 11 TDs

DeVonta Smith- Total Receptions 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 54.5

Smith had 95 receptions

DeVonta Smith - Total Receiving Yards 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 825.5

Smith had 1,196 yards receiving

DeVonta Smith - Total Receiving TDs 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 5

Smith had seven TDs

Dallas Goedert Receptions 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 59½

Despite missing five games, Goedert came close to going but ended with 55

Dallas Goedert Receiving Yards 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 700½

Goedert nudged into over territory with 702 yards

Dallas Goedert Receiving TD’s 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 5

Goedert had three TDs

Haason Reddick - Total Sacks 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 9.5

Reddick had 16 sacks

Josh Sweat - Total Sacks 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 6.5

Sweat finished with 11 sacks

Darius Slay - Total Interceptions 2022 Regular Season

Over/ Under 2.5

Slay had three interceptions

SOME OTHER NOTABLES

Dallas’ Dak Prescott crushed the over in interceptions. The over/under was 10.5, but he threw 15 picks in just 12 games.

Washington’s Carson Wentz had nine interceptions in just 7.5 games. His over/under was 9.5.

Los Angeles’ Justin Hebert went well under his over/under TD passes that were set at 35. He had 25.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast.

Comments

