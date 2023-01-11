ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
People

Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'

The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
Distractify

Kelly Clarkson Is MIA From Her Own Show — Is She Sick?

Kelly Clarkson is like a fine wine — she keeps getting better with time. By this, we simply mean that she continues to outdo herself as the years go on!. First, she wins American Idol. Then she releases banger after banger of pop hits, then she wins America's hearts as a judge on The Voice. Now, she has her very own talk show — and that's not even counting all the covers she sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show, many of which arguably show up the originals.
RadarOnline

Mindy Kaling's Rapid 40-Pound Weight Loss Has Friends 'Worried' Over How It Will Impact Actress' Health: Sources

Mindy Kaling has been showing off the results of her hard work after shedding an impressive 40-pounds, but sources close to the actress are concerned her rapid weight loss could lead to other issues down the line. RadarOnline.com has learned that pals of the Hollywood starlet, 43, worry that she may continue to slim down after seeing the success she achieved already."It's insane how much weight she's dropped in such a short space of time," one claimed. "She barely weighs 100 pounds now, and the fear is that it's impacting her health." Meanwhile, another insider said that "all this dieting...
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff

Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
TVLine

Jeopardy! Masters Spinoff Picked Up at ABC — Which Champs Made the Cut?

Jeopardy! is officially taking “Tournament of Champions” to the next level. ABC on Wednesday announced that it has picked up Jeopardy! Masters, a Ken Jennings-hosted primetime spinoff that will find the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants facing off in a Champions League style event. The six MVPs vying for the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. It was last September that Jeopardy! exec producer Michael Davies first floated the idea of doing a pro-level offshoot. “What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies...
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’s Futures Just Got a Major Update

Sources have confirmed that ABC’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will last at least five more years. Deadline learned today (Jan. 11) that the network struck a deal to keep both long-running shows on air. That means that Wheel of Fortune will run through its 45th season and Jeopardy! will see its 44th. Of course, at the end of the term, ABC and the series’ executives will have the choice to extend the gameshow even longer.

