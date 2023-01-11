Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
MAP: 8 best spots for cheering on runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon
The Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the biggest sports days in our city. Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the big race this Sunday, Jan. 15. You may want to go cheer on friends or family members in the race, so we wanted to map out a few of the best spots where you can set up your cheer squad.
Man who ran Boston Marathon 6 months after heart attack plans to qualify again by running Houston Marathon this weekend
Katy, TX – In October 2021, after more than a decade as a healthy, competitive runner, Esau Velazquez suffered a heart attack. He said it came as a shock since he had none of the typical health complications that increase someone’s chance of a heart attack. Unfortunately, the...
The Affordable New Option for Power Outages
HOUSTON – You know how it goes in Houston. It is sunny and warm one minute and cold and icy the next. Then, the lights go out. Well, what about all that food in the refrigerator or even worse, a life saving medical device that can’t run? What can you do to prepare your family or your home for a power outage?
Top Chef’ Alum Sasha Grumman shows how to elevate focaccia bread
HOUSTON – You know her from season 18 of Bravo’s hit competition ‘Top Chef’ or for her famous focaccia bread which has become one of the most popular Italian delicacies in Houston. Chef Sasha Grumman shared with Houston Life an easy recipe to turn this delicious...
Lunar New Year 2023: Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at these Houston celebrations
HOUSTON – Asian Americans in the Houston area will usher in the Year of the Rabbit later this month, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, performances, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come. The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays...
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
Chilly Mornings, Sunny Days!
While it has been a breezy Thursday overall, we’ll finally see the wind back off tonight but that also means we’re in store for a quick cool down with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s!. Cold Friday morning:. As high pressure builds in tonight the winds will...
Family details their frustration after innocent Philadelphia woman was put in jail, despite authorities in Harris Co. admitting she’s innocent
The Harris County District Attorney’s office says it’s done its part to make things right, but tonight Julie Hudson’s family says they’re only interested in hearing that their innocent loved one has been released from jail, and so far that hasn’t happened yet. “Well I...
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
A set-up: Man ambushed, shot in east Houston after giving women ride from Planet Fitness, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was set up, ambushed, and shot in east Houston while giving a group of women a ride Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and HFD responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Clinton Park. Police said...
Lee High School student arrested for posting threats on social media, prompting increased security on campus
BAYTOWN, Texas – A Goose Creek CISD student has been arrested after posting threats on social media Thursday morning, according to the district’s police department. Around 10 a.m., Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying they were increasing the amount of security outside Robert E. Lee High School following multiple social media threats.
‘It’s traumatic grief:’ Community continues to mourn, remember Alief ISD teacher killed during possible domestic violence incident
HOUSTON – A community continues to mourn the loss of a 29-year-old Alief Independent School District teacher. Sugarland police say Wendy Duan was shot and killed in her backyard. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Duan was a third-grade elementary school teacher at Boone Elementary...
Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs awards $11.5M in grants to arts and culture nonprofit organizations and individual artists across the city
HOUSTON – The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced it will donate more than $11,000,000 to various individuals as well as nonprofits in sponsored projects around the city for 2023. In total, the city will give $11,520,344.70 in grants to 57 individuals and...
CAPTURED: Boyfriend accused of murdering Alief ISD teacher in domestic violence incident arrested in Louisiana, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. – A man accused of murdering a beloved Alief ISD teacher in Sugar Land during a domestic violence incident was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. Sugar Land police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100...
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
Man dead, innocent bystander injured in shooting at convenience store in Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting at a convenience store in Houston’s Third Ward Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting at a liquor store located at 3341...
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
‘Should be held accountable’: Prosecutor, attorney weigh in following court appearance of Missouri City officer accused of assaulting fiancé
HOUSTON – A Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor went before a judge Thursday after bonding out of jail. Robin Williams is facing a charge of continuous violence against a family member, which is a third-degree felony. Williams, who is a candidate for Houston mayor, is accused...
‘It’s dangerous. It’s costly.’: Bill would make catalytic converter theft a felony
AUSTIN – The Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider proposing catalytic converter theft a felony. State Sen. John Whitmire of Houston chairs the committee and was tasked by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to look at the state’s laws around the exhaust emission control device after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was killed last year.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Fake crypto coach steals $30,000+ from Conroe family
CONROE, Texas – As you look to make money in the new year, you may be curious about cryptocurrency. While it’s becoming more popular, it can be confusing. That’s part of why so many people fall victim to crypto fraud. A Conroe man said he did his homework and thought he was doing everything right, but he still lost a lot of money. He called KPRC 2 Investigates for help.
