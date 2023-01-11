ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

MAP: 8 best spots for cheering on runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the biggest sports days in our city. Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the big race this Sunday, Jan. 15. You may want to go cheer on friends or family members in the race, so we wanted to map out a few of the best spots where you can set up your cheer squad.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Affordable New Option for Power Outages

HOUSTON – You know how it goes in Houston. It is sunny and warm one minute and cold and icy the next. Then, the lights go out. Well, what about all that food in the refrigerator or even worse, a life saving medical device that can’t run? What can you do to prepare your family or your home for a power outage?
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Top Chef’ Alum Sasha Grumman shows how to elevate focaccia bread

HOUSTON – You know her from season 18 of Bravo’s hit competition ‘Top Chef’ or for her famous focaccia bread which has become one of the most popular Italian delicacies in Houston. Chef Sasha Grumman shared with Houston Life an easy recipe to turn this delicious...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Chilly Mornings, Sunny Days!

While it has been a breezy Thursday overall, we’ll finally see the wind back off tonight but that also means we’re in store for a quick cool down with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s!. Cold Friday morning:. As high pressure builds in tonight the winds will...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lee High School student arrested for posting threats on social media, prompting increased security on campus

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Goose Creek CISD student has been arrested after posting threats on social media Thursday morning, according to the district’s police department. Around 10 a.m., Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying they were increasing the amount of security outside Robert E. Lee High School following multiple social media threats.
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s traumatic grief:’ Community continues to mourn, remember Alief ISD teacher killed during possible domestic violence incident

HOUSTON – A community continues to mourn the loss of a 29-year-old Alief Independent School District teacher. Sugarland police say Wendy Duan was shot and killed in her backyard. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Duan was a third-grade elementary school teacher at Boone Elementary...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs awards $11.5M in grants to arts and culture nonprofit organizations and individual artists across the city

HOUSTON – The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced it will donate more than $11,000,000 to various individuals as well as nonprofits in sponsored projects around the city for 2023. In total, the city will give $11,520,344.70 in grants to 57 individuals and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Should be held accountable’: Prosecutor, attorney weigh in following court appearance of Missouri City officer accused of assaulting fiancé

HOUSTON – A Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor went before a judge Thursday after bonding out of jail. Robin Williams is facing a charge of continuous violence against a family member, which is a third-degree felony. Williams, who is a candidate for Houston mayor, is accused...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s dangerous. It’s costly.’: Bill would make catalytic converter theft a felony

AUSTIN – The Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider proposing catalytic converter theft a felony. State Sen. John Whitmire of Houston chairs the committee and was tasked by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to look at the state’s laws around the exhaust emission control device after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was killed last year.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Fake crypto coach steals $30,000+ from Conroe family

CONROE, Texas – As you look to make money in the new year, you may be curious about cryptocurrency. While it’s becoming more popular, it can be confusing. That’s part of why so many people fall victim to crypto fraud. A Conroe man said he did his homework and thought he was doing everything right, but he still lost a lot of money. He called KPRC 2 Investigates for help.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy