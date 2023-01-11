ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

UConn Culinary Olympics challenge puts campus dining chefs to the test

By Rich Coppola
 4 days ago

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut tested its students’ speed, agility and might. But it wasn’t on the field — it was in the kitchen.

The 22nd Annual Culinary Olympics pushed chefs’ creativity, technique and taste through a series of challenges. The day began with an individual recipe competition, before moving to the “boiling pot” event that dared three chefs from different campus dining facilities to make their dishes within 75 minutes.

The event tested chefs’ ability to make something special by only using mystery ingredients they received immediately before the competition.

“It’s super fun,” Curtis Bangs, with UConn’s dining services, said. “It’s a chance to flex your creative muscles, versus cooking set menus every day.”

In the recipe competition, dining hall chefs created 12 portions of an appetizer or dessert for judges to sample. That rigorous panel included local chefs and a longtime New York Times food critic.

“When these guys start going against each other, they mean business,” said Robert Landolphi, the assistant director of culinary development at UConn Dining Services.

The winner gets their name on a plaque in the dining hall, along with plenty of bragging rights.

