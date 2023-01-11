ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr hoping Dubs' loss to Suns provides much-needed 'jolt'

The Warriors began their eight-game homestand winning five in a row. However, Golden State concluded the homestand having lost three straight after their 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center. While there might be unrest within Dub Nation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr sees the loss...
PHOENIX, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

Rubio returns and Cavaliers down struggling Blazers 119-113

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Ricky Rubio played in his first game since a knee injury more than a year ago and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had a season-high...
PORTLAND, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Kerr takes responsibility for Dubs' ugly loss to Suns

Steve Kerr didn't mince words regarding how he coached against the Phoenix Suns. After the Warriors' 125-113 loss to the Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Kerr didn't hold back on his team's preparation, or lack thereof, against Phoenix. "I take responsibility for that," Kerr told reporters postgame. "I...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS San Francisco

Bridges leads undermanned Suns past Curry, Warriors 125-113

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the undermanned Suns dominated in Stephen Curry's return from injury as Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.Former Warriors guard Damion Lee received his championship ring in a pregame ceremony from brother-in-law Curry, then scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds against his former team. He converted six free throws over the final 1:13 and went 14 of 14 from the line overall.Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points, Dario Saric...
PHOENIX, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

Luka Doncic, Mavericks beat Lakers 119-115 in double-OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Doncic highlighted his 56th career...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy