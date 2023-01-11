ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Three board members sworn in at board reorganization

The Clearview Regional High School District held its annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 5, a session that included the swearing in of three members to its board of education. “Joe Schwab and Bryan Quenzel are returning to the board, and Jennifer Buckman is joining the board,” announced school Superintendent John...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy

Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ  — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Cape May County Park & Zoo – Cape May County, NJ

Cape May County Park & Zoo is a year-round zoo and park with no entrance fees. The zoo only closes for Christmas Day and accepts donations. The zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North in Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Cape May Zoo Parking. Parking for cars is...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

After 100 Years Near Waterfront, PSE&G Will Move Electric Equipment

CAMDEN, NJ – For nearly 100 years, the building and its yard full of electrical equipment powered Camden homes and businesses. Sitting near the Delaware River waterfront, it has seen massive change in the city since 1927, including the rise – and fall – of the Riverfront State Prison, which was built next door in 1985 and torn down in 2010. Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park stands in its place. Now, realizing the facility is dated and subject to the risk of flooding from the river in a major storm event, Public Service Electric & Gas plans to turn the 29 State St....
CAMDEN, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Ocean City Woman

The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35 years old, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. She may be...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ

Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Egg Harbor Township Wawa Installing Electric Car Charging Station

And you thought the Wawa parking lot was crazy before!. In the middle of the night, my local Wawa has brought in and built a several-bay electric car charging station!. Actually, they didn't drop it in in the middle of the night, it was just that pretty early the other morning was the first time in a couple of weeks that I stopped at my Wawa. That's when I noticed the new addition.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

One wounded in Atlantic City shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened in Atlantic City just after 2 p.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the area of Ventnor and Elberon avenues. The ShotSpotter audio-detection system recorded two shots. There was also evidence of gunfire at the scene, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

