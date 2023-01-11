Read full article on original website
Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors
OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
thesunpapers.com
Three board members sworn in at board reorganization
The Clearview Regional High School District held its annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 5, a session that included the swearing in of three members to its board of education. “Joe Schwab and Bryan Quenzel are returning to the board, and Jennifer Buckman is joining the board,” announced school Superintendent John...
Orthodox Jewish school gets $1.35M settlement from N.J. town, can build new HS
A township zoning board in Ocean County that refused for nearly a decade to allow an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a new high school has settled a lawsuit for $1.35 million and the project can now moving forward. The Congregation of Oros Bais Yaakov filed an application with Jackson’s...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Targets Rowdy Teens Using New Strategy
Ocean City will try to rein in groups of rowdy teenagers that have been disrupting the vital summer tourism season two years in a row by giving police more power to take juveniles into custody. City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new ordinance that will classify a...
shorelocalnews.com
Mayor Small Promises a Noticeable Atlantic City Transformation in 2023 During His ‘State of the City’ Address
Atlantic City, N.J. (January 13, 2023) – City of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr., yesterday, delivered his 2023 “State of the City” address in the Palladium Ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino during the 2023 Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association 2023 Kick-Off event. “We’ve...
New Jersey Globe
With Rumpf’s endorsement, Amato enters race for open Ocean County Senate seat
Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato has formally entered the race to succeed Christopher Connors as the state senator from the 9th legislative district and is the strong favorite to win the Ocean County GOP organization line in a district that is solidly Republican. “I believe my service for the past...
WATCH: Atlantic City mayor wears light-up Transformers gear for state of the city
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small made sure Thursday’s state of the city address was a memorable one as he strutted into a ballroom at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino wearing a light-up Transformers costume emblazoned with the phrase “DO AC.”. Small paraded into the darkened ballroom in...
Would you buy half of this house in Ocean City, NJ for $8M?
How far does $8 million take you in Ocean City if you want a beachfront view? In this case, only half a house. Well, if you've got that kind of scratch in the bank and the idea of a 6 bed, 6.5 bath condo with a view of the ocean tickles your fancy, half of THIS house may be worth the splurge.
2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Cape May County Park & Zoo – Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County Park & Zoo is a year-round zoo and park with no entrance fees. The zoo only closes for Christmas Day and accepts donations. The zoo is located at 707 Route 9 North in Cape May Court House, New Jersey. Cape May Zoo Parking. Parking for cars is...
After 100 Years Near Waterfront, PSE&G Will Move Electric Equipment
CAMDEN, NJ – For nearly 100 years, the building and its yard full of electrical equipment powered Camden homes and businesses. Sitting near the Delaware River waterfront, it has seen massive change in the city since 1927, including the rise – and fall – of the Riverfront State Prison, which was built next door in 1985 and torn down in 2010. Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park stands in its place. Now, realizing the facility is dated and subject to the risk of flooding from the river in a major storm event, Public Service Electric & Gas plans to turn the 29 State St....
Atlantic City man allegedly lured ‘boy’ to his hotel job
An Atlantic City man is accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter. But 15-year-old “Jay” was actually Cameron Decker, a YouTuber who catches alleged child predators as MrWEB. Joshua Melton was getting ready to start his overnight shift at...
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
ocnjdaily.com
Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Ocean City Woman
The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35 years old, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. She may be...
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ
Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
New Drive-Through Restaurant Replacing Toms River Perkins
TOMS RIVER – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will take up residence in the closed Perkins on Route 37, the property owner said. “It’s a nice building, it’s a pretty building, and I think they’ll do very well there,” said Ron Rosetto, founder and president of the Rosetto Realty Group.
Egg Harbor Township Wawa Installing Electric Car Charging Station
And you thought the Wawa parking lot was crazy before!. In the middle of the night, my local Wawa has brought in and built a several-bay electric car charging station!. Actually, they didn't drop it in in the middle of the night, it was just that pretty early the other morning was the first time in a couple of weeks that I stopped at my Wawa. That's when I noticed the new addition.
Lottery Ticket Makes Buyer A Millionaire In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is now $1,000,000 richer, after matching five of the five white balls drawn winning the Mega Millions Jackpot. The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at 88 West Deli located at 1659 Route 88 in Brick Township. In addition, another ticket sold in Ocean...
One wounded in Atlantic City shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened in Atlantic City just after 2 p.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the area of Ventnor and Elberon avenues. The ShotSpotter audio-detection system recorded two shots. There was also evidence of gunfire at the scene, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The...
