State Court of Appeals Upholds Conviction of Winlock Man Involved in 2020 Ethel Home Invasion

The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders was spotted mouthing “I love you” to two women in court as he lost his bid to move his double homicide trial out of the local area where he has allegedly spent the past six years hiding in plain sight, evading justice for the brutal killings.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court in shackles on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and...

DELPHI, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO