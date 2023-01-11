State Court of Appeals Upholds Conviction of Winlock Man Involved in 2020 Ethel Home Invasion

Read full article on original website
BET
Federal Court Allows Prosecutor To Drop Appeals Against Two Ex-Minneapolis Cops In George Floyd Case
A federal appellate court accepted the prosecutor’s one-page request to drop the government’s appeal of the sentences against former Minneapolis officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were involved in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, CBS Minnesota reports. Kueng and Thao were convicted of civil rights...
No new trial: Judge denies Homrighausen request to overturn convictions
NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A judge has rejected the request of suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen to set aside two guilty verdicts from his criminal trial or grant a new trial. Defense attorneys Mark R. DeVan and William C. Livingston had asked that Homrighausen be acquitted of theft in office and dereliction of...
Two EMS workers charged with murder in patient’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a patient who died after riding in an ambulance. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said in a news conference Tuesday that first-degree murder charges were filed against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan for the death of Earl Moore Jr., WCIA reported.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
What the judge said before sentencing man for killing girlfriend’s father at N.C. State
“It’s really hard to explain to (our grandchildren) that he is no longer going to be there and they now have to talk to him in the sky,” Traci Crawford said.
thesource.com
Woman Sentenced to Three Years in State Prison for Collecting $400,000 in Viral Gofundme Scam
A New Jersey woman was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday for her role in a $400,000 GoFundMe scam in which she and her then-boyfriend lied about helping a homeless veteran in Philadelphia. Katelyn McClure, 32, was already serving a one-year sentence on federal charges related to...
AOL Corp
Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Head to Federal Prison Next Week After Request for Bail Denied
Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to report to federal prisons in Florida next week after an attempt at gaining bail was denied while they wait out their appeal. In November, theChrisley Knows Beststars were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly 'baked' to death in a prison cell, according to a federal lawsuit.
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal
One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
Heartbroken Idaho murder victims families cry during Bryan Kohberger’s hearing after affidavit reveals ‘he stalked them’
BRYAN Kohberger was denied bail and ordered to remain in custody at hearing that left heartbroken family of the murdered college students in tears. A stone-faced Kohberger was present in Latah County Court in Idaho on Thursday as he came face-to-face with the families of the victims he allegedly butchered on November 13.
DC officer found guilty of murder after 20-year-old killed in police pursuit
WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer was found guilty on all charges after a month-and-a-half-long trial surrounding a police pursuit death of Karon Hylton Brown. The verdict came Wednesday on the fifth day of jury deliberations, and marks the first time a D.C. officer has been convicted of murder in the line of duty.
Ex-Portland lawyer sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for stealing more than $3.8 million in clients’ money
Former personal injury lawyer Lori E. Deveny, who cheated more than 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million, was sentenced Monday to nearly 8 ½ years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman called Deveny’s fraud more “calculating and predatory than desperate,” though he said he believed part of what contributed to Deveny’s downfall was the emotional and physical abuse she endured from her late husband, who took his own life in 2018.
High cost of jail, prison communications challenged by Prison Policy Initiative
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Corrections website states that social connections maintained during incarceration are a valuable part of helping prisoners with successful reentry into society. However, the high communication cost often makes it difficult for many families to stay in touch with a loved one behind bars, says the Prison Policy Initiative.
freightwaves.com
Trucking bookkeeper already in prison for embezzlement sentenced for PPP fraud
Already serving six years and eight months in federal prison for embezzling more than $700,000 from the trucking company where she worked, a Missouri woman has been sentenced to two more years in prison for committing Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schlep called Christen Diane...
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen mouths ‘I love you’ at two women in court before losing bid to move trial
The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders was spotted mouthing “I love you” to two women in court as he lost his bid to move his double homicide trial out of the local area where he has allegedly spent the past six years hiding in plain sight, evading justice for the brutal killings.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court in shackles on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and...
KTVU FOX 2
Pigeon carrying backpack filled with meth captured in prison yard
Birds in a prison yard are not exactly out of the ordinary, but when one shows up wearing a tiny backpack filled with drugs, then that can make for an interesting investigation. During the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2022, at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, prisoners and guards...
Virginia Carnival Worker Pleads Guilty To Three 'Heinous' Murders Just Ahead Of Trial
James Michael Wright will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting deaths of two women and a teen girl who were found dead on his wooded property in 2019. Wright initially claimed he shot all three victims by accident. An accused serial killer in Virginia has...
Biggest criminal murder trials set to begin in 2023
Several high-profile criminal cases are set to begin in the new year, with many people standing accused of murders in both recent and cold cases.
