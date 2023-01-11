Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely ClosingJoel EisenbergMadisonville, TX
No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, TexasMichele FreemanMadisonville, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN — Samantha Sorsby-Jones watched friends at her Texas high school go to great lengths to get birth control: Secretly arranging rides to clinics that didn’t require parental consent and hiding phones in bushes in case parents were tracking them. Starting Tuesday, access to reproductive health care commanded...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oaths, M&Ms and a historic Quran: Texas’ freshman lawmakers begin their inaugural legislative session
With his hand on a historic, tattered brown Quran, Salman Bhojani was sworn in on Tuesday as one of the first Muslim representatives in the Texas Legislature, along with Rep. Suleman Lalani. The first English copy to be printed in the Americas, Bhojani’s copy of the Quran is displayed in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
2 killed during 3-vehicle crash in Grimes County on Tuesday
A Madisonville teenager was one of two people killed during a three-vehicle accident in Grimes County on Texas 90 near County Road 409 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. A preliminary crash investigation indicated the crash occurred at around 4:45 p.m. DPS officials said a truck...
Bryan College Station Eagle
At least 20 Louisiana horse deaths tied to contaminated feed
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 20 horses in Louisiana have died after ingesting bacteria found in some alfalfa hay cubes from a manufacturer in Colorado, state agriculture officials said. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry began notifying livestock owners and others about potential problems with some...
Bryan College Station Eagle
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Texas 21 near Bryan on Tuesday night
One man was killed in a five-vehicle crash caused by an 18-wheeler that struck a convoy of vehicles Tuesday night outside of Bryan on Texas 21 between OSR and F.M. 50, according to the Department of Public Safety. A preliminary crash investigation indicated the crash occurred at around 10:45 p.m....
Bryan College Station Eagle
CertainTeed Roofing to build Bryan manufacturing facility
CertainTeed Roofing will build a manufacturing facility and distribution center in the Texas Triangle Park in north Bryan, the city of Bryan and Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday. Certain Teed is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, a French corporation that produces exterior and interior building products. Construction of the distribution center...
Bryan College Station Eagle
One of three suspects identified in Jan. 3 College Station homicide
The College Station Police Department announced on social media it apprehended one of three suspects from a homicide that occurred Jan. 3 in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Censear Solomon, a 17-year-old with addresses in Hempstead and Brenham, was is in custody at 5:15 p.m., the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Community still pushing for veterans court workshop
Veteran Patrick Baca needed several moments to compose himself as he stepped to the podium Tuesday during citizens input time at the Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting. “We’re not going away,” a tearful Baca said at the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan. “This is something we need.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Texas A&M LB Ish Harris to transfer to Houston
Former Texas A&M linebacker Ish Harris, who spent one year with the Aggies, announced Tuesday via social media that he is transferring to the University of Houston. Harris was a four-star recruit from Pilot Point who was part of A&M’s 2022 class ranked the nation’s best. Harris, who didn’t play in 2022, was among seven players from that class who have entered the NCAA transfer portal along with defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, offensive tackle Tunmise Adeleye, wide receiver Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie and Marquis Groves-Killebrew.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council plans to discuss Texas legislation
The 88th session of the Texas Legislature began Tuesday and in preparation, College Station city leaders will discuss proposed bills that could impact local governments and ways to participate in the process during Thursday night’s council meeting at City Hall. The city council also will consider establishing a legislative...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart earns freshman All-America honors
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart was named to the Football Writers Association of American’s Freshman All-America team. Stewart had 53 receptions for 649 yards. Other Southeastern Conference players on the team were running back Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; offensive linemen Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., LSU; defensive lineman Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks, Georgia; defensive back Terrion Arnold, Alabama; punt returner Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State; and defensive lineman Deone Walker, Kentucky.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids
FRISCO — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station businesses withstand a lack of students over winter break
Cody Whitten has closed his restaurant, J. Cody’s, between Christmas and New Year’s for 17 years now, and he said he’s not the only restaurant owner in Bryan-College Station to do it. “It’s tough,” said Whitten, who also owns the restaurant Gate 12 in College Station. “The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's tennis team picked to finish sixth in SEC
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference this season in the coaches’ preseason poll announced Wednesday. Georgia tops the poll with 155 points followed by Tennessee (153), Kentucky (146), South Carolina (129), Florida (122), A&M (107), Auburn (86), Mississippi State (79), Alabama (62), Ole Miss (46), Arkansas (42), LSU (39) and Vanderbilt (17).
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approved legislative program for 88th session of Texas Legislature
In concert with the 88th session of the Texas Legislature, the College Station City Council is anticipating bills that reflect members’ thoughts and ideas for the city and ways to improve residents’ quality of life. During Thursday night’s meeting, the council voted 6-1 to approve the city’s legislative...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council and Bryan Firefighters Association come to mutual agreement
The Bryan Firefighters Association and the city came to a mutual meet and confer agreement after the city council unanimously approved the contract during Tuesday night’s meeting. According to the fire department, there are 152 employees and 144 sworn-in firefighters. According to Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker, almost all...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (15) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tennessee women's basketball team fights off pesky Aggies for 62-50 victory
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had an answer for just about everything Tennessee threw at it in Thursday night’s game except for Rickea Jackson. The talented senior forward scored 22 points to lead the Lady Vols to a hard-fought 62-50 Southeastern Conference victory at Reed Arena. The 6-foot-2 transfer from Mississippi State hit 9 of 16 field goals to awake a slumbering offense and help the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0) earn their sixth straight victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team beats No. 20 Missouri to extend win streak to five
Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams predicted Wednesday’s matchup against No. 20 Missouri would be a game of ebbs and flows as the Aggies attempted to slow down the up-tempo offense of the Tigers. Strong defensive play from both teams turned the game into a tidal...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team to match up with No. 20 Missouri in battle of styles
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams couldn’t help but smile when thinking about the Aggies’ Wednesday Southeastern Conference matchup against No. 20 Missouri. On paper, it’s a matchup that should cause beads of sweat to rise on the furrowed brows of the Aggie basketball team — A&M’s quality defense against an elite Tiger offense. Williams, on the other hand, relishes the chance to play chess over checkers.
