Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYE
Two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault have been filed against the 19-year-old, who is suspected of assaulting three policemen with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square.
Suspect in Times Square machete attack on New Year's Eve arrested and faces attempted murder charges
The 19-year-old suspect accused of attacking New York police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
A Gang Leader Killed 10 Prison Guards and a Whole Mexican City's on Lockdown
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—The Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez has been under siege for several days after a local gang leader killed ten guards in a violent prison escape that also freed another 24 inmates. Seven inmates reportedly also died in the incident. An armed group driving...
Missouri carries out first known execution of an openly transgender person for 2003 murder
Missouri carried out the first known US execution of an openly transgender person on Tuesday, when it put to death Amber McLaughlin, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor.
BBC
Colorado ex-funeral directors jailed for selling body parts
An ex-funeral home owner and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after selling body parts without any consent. Megan Hess, 46, and Shirly Koch, 69, dissected some 560 corpses between 2010 and 2018, selling parts to medical training companies which did not know they had been fraudulently acquired. Entire...
Inside Rikers Island where inmate ‘died in squalor’ as Trump exec Allen Weisselberg given 5 months in infamous jail
CRIME, violence, corruption and inhumane conditions have created a "culture of abuse" in recent years at New York's Rikers Island prison complex. Torture Island, as it's notoriously dubbed, is where former Donald Trump trustee Allen Weisselberg will be housed for the next five months after being convicted of tax fraud.
An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?
The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US
Idaho murders: Surviving roommate was ‘scared to death’ of intruder, lawyer says
A surviving roommate of the four slain University of Idaho students was “scared to death” after seeing an intruder in their Moscow home, a lawyer for one of the victim’s families says.Dylan Mortensen, 21, told police she saw a masked figure clad in black walk pass her at 4am on the night the four students were killed, but didn’t call 911 for another eight hours.The chilling detail was revealed in an affidavit released after suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Idaho to face murder charges last Thursday.Shannon Gray, who represents Kaylee Goncalves’ family, told Fox News that...
NYC pharma exec cause of death revealed after millionaire ordered back to prison for killing of autistic son
Gigi Jordan, the New York City pharma executive convicted of killing her 8-year-old autistic son, died by suicide after covering her head with a plastic bag, the medical examiner ruled.
Inside the federal West Virginia prison where gangster Whitey Bulger was beaten to death
In the months before Bulger was transferred to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison, two inmates had been killed at the lockup.
americanmilitarynews.com
2nd ringleader in Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison
The second of two ringleaders in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 19.6 years in prison and five years of supervised release, the longest sentence of anyone involved in the plot to date. But the nearly 20-year sentence for...
Online Sleuths Claims Idaho Murders Suspect Attended Victims’ Vigil
Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.
Trial set for Black soldier suing police over violent stop
A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next year after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit that is now being heard, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and intensifying the scrutiny of the boundaries of reasonable, and legal, police conduct. The episode also served as a grim signal to many Black Americans that military uniforms don't...
Missouri set to carry out first execution of openly trans inmate with killing of Amber McLaughlin
The state of Missouri plans to execute Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday evening, marking the first time in the US an openly transgender inmate has faced the death penalty.McLaughlin, who began transitioning three years ago, was convicted of first-degree murder and rape for the 2003 killing of Beverly Guenther.McLaughlin and Guenther had previously been in a relationship, and the former mercilessly harassed the later, prompting Guenther to seek a police protective order. On 20 November, 2003, Guenther’s neighbours called police when she didn’t return home. Officers found a broken knife handle and a trail of blood outside the woman’s office,...
In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks
A violent prison break in which 30 inmates escaped and 17 people — mostly guards — were killed has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez.Not only were criminals able to sneak guns, drugs and luxury goods into prison Number 3, they actually held the keys to some sections of the facility, which is located across the border from El Paso, Texas.“It was evident that the inmates themselves were practically in charge of security, and that on some cell blocks they had the keys to common...
Cold Blooded: 4 Other Cases Like Colorado’s Infamous Chris Watts Case
In August of 2018, Coloradans were shocked when it came to be that Christopher Watts had actually killed his pregnant wife and his two daughters. Watts is now serving five life sentences with no chance of parole. When it comes to the horrific crime of a man killing his family,...
Executions aren't new in Iran, but this time they're different
With this round of protests, critics say, the authorities are using charges that carry the death penalty more liberally than they have before, widening the application of such laws to cover protesters.
A 'disturbing trend': More police are dying from gun violence today than a decade ago
A new report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund finds 64 police officers died from gun violence in 2022.
Biden political future clouded by classified document probe
NEW YORK (AP) — Virtually everything was going right for President Joe Biden as he opened the year. His approval ratings were ticking up. Inflation was slowing. And as Democrats united behind his likely reelection campaign, Republicans were at war with themselves after a disappointing midterm season. But on...
