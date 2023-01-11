Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO