Wells, ME

BBC

Colorado ex-funeral directors jailed for selling body parts

An ex-funeral home owner and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after selling body parts without any consent. Megan Hess, 46, and Shirly Koch, 69, dissected some 560 corpses between 2010 and 2018, selling parts to medical training companies which did not know they had been fraudulently acquired. Entire...
MONTROSE, CO
The Independent

Idaho murders: Surviving roommate was ‘scared to death’ of intruder, lawyer says

A surviving roommate of the four slain University of Idaho students was “scared to death” after seeing an intruder in their Moscow home, a lawyer for one of the victim’s families says.Dylan Mortensen, 21, told police she saw a masked figure clad in black walk pass her at 4am on the night the four students were killed, but didn’t call 911 for another eight hours.The chilling detail was revealed in an affidavit released after suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Idaho to face murder charges last Thursday.Shannon Gray, who represents Kaylee Goncalves’ family, told Fox News that...
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

Online Sleuths Claims Idaho Murders Suspect Attended Victims’ Vigil

Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Trial set for Black soldier suing police over violent stop

A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next year after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit that is now being heard, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and intensifying the scrutiny of the boundaries of reasonable, and legal, police conduct. The episode also served as a grim signal to many Black Americans that military uniforms don't...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Missouri set to carry out first execution of openly trans inmate with killing of Amber McLaughlin

The state of Missouri plans to execute Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday evening, marking the first time in the US an openly transgender inmate has faced the death penalty.McLaughlin, who began transitioning three years ago, was convicted of first-degree murder and rape for the 2003 killing of Beverly Guenther.McLaughlin and Guenther had previously been in a relationship, and the former mercilessly harassed the later, prompting Guenther to seek a police protective order. On 20 November, 2003, Guenther’s neighbours called police when she didn’t return home. Officers found a broken knife handle and a trail of blood outside the woman’s office,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks

A violent prison break in which 30 inmates escaped and 17 people — mostly guards — were killed has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez.Not only were criminals able to sneak guns, drugs and luxury goods into prison Number 3, they actually held the keys to some sections of the facility, which is located across the border from El Paso, Texas.“It was evident that the inmates themselves were practically in charge of security, and that on some cell blocks they had the keys to common...
TEXAS STATE

