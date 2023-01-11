CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Capitol Hill Walkway demolition has begun as part of a vast project to clean and paint nine interstate bridges and ramps through downtown Charleston. “As part of this project of painting and concrete coating, we are demolishing the Capitol Walkway, WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations Greg Bailey, P.E., said. “We are going to remove all of the walkway. Then the exposed areas will be coated and painted like the rest of the system.”

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO