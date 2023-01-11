Read full article on original website
Metro News
Photo gallery: Parkersburg South defeats Cabell Midland, 82-70
ONA, W.Va. — Photo gallery from Parkersburg South’s 82-70 win at Cabell Midland. (Photo gallery courtesy of John Hagley Photography)
Metro News
Ripley collects tenth victory with 55-44 win over Brooke
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from Ripley’s 55-44 win over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
Beckman wins 100th game and East Fairmont holds off Sissonville, 58-55
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 58-55 win over Sissonville in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
11-0 run in fourth quarter lifts Logan over Lincoln, 45-39
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from Logan’s 45-39 win over Lincoln in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
Wayne improves to 12-0 with 53-38 win at Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. — In a season already filled with impressive victories, Wayne notched another Thursday evening with a 53-38 triumph at Nitro. The Pioneers avenged a defeat to the Wildcats in last year’s regional round. In a highly-competitive first half, neither team was able to build a lead...
Metro News
Marshall welcomes Old Dominion to wrap up home stand
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall hopes to maintain homecourt momentum Saturday when the Old Dominion Monarchs visit the Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game. The contest has been announced as a sellout and will be shown on ESPN+. The Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2) put on...
Metro News
Huff: Recruiting all but wrapped up, still awaiting decision from Porter
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Christmas and New Year’s Day were times of joy for Marshall football coach Charles Huff and the Thundering Herd football program. The Herd ended a topsy-turvy 2022 season with a 28-14 win over Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, part of a season-ending five-game win streak.
Metro News
Marshall welcomes Southern Miss for Sun Belt showdown
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the surprise teams in the Sun Belt Conference this season are Marshall and Southern Mississippi. The Golden Eagles and Thundering Herd have combined for a 27-7 record after both struggled throughout their final season as members of Conference USA a year ago. Set for...
Metro News
Highlights: Braxton County defeats Calhoun County, 68-48
SUTTON, W.Va. — Highlights from Braxton County’s 68-48 win over Calhoun County. (Highlights courtesy of “Braxton Live”)
Metro News
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has died
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
Metro News
Second largest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lottery players will test their luck during the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night. The jackpot is valued at an estimated $1.35 billion, the second largest prize in the game’s history. The cash value is $707.9 million. No player hit all of the...
Metro News
Demolition of the Capitol Hill Walkway underway as part of Charleston interstate project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Capitol Hill Walkway demolition has begun as part of a vast project to clean and paint nine interstate bridges and ramps through downtown Charleston. “As part of this project of painting and concrete coating, we are demolishing the Capitol Walkway, WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations Greg Bailey, P.E., said. “We are going to remove all of the walkway. Then the exposed areas will be coated and painted like the rest of the system.”
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Metro News
Boone County murder trial resumes next week
MADISON, W.Va. — Testimony will resume next week in a Boone County murder trial. Kevin Dickens, 54, of Rock Creek, is on trial in connection with the December 2021 shooting death of Jeremy Peters, 41, of Whitesville. The shooting happened at Terry’s Cafe in Whitesville. The altercation escalated into a physical fight and then into gunfire.
Metro News
Special prosecutor plans to look at all aspects of Huntington teen’s high-profile death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Special Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia won’t put a timeline on the investigation into the death of a teenager in Huntington. Sorsaia, who is the Putnam County prosecuting attorney, was assigned to explore the potential for criminal wrongdoing in the death of Laney Hudson, 13. Hudson was...
