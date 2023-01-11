ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro News

Wayne improves to 12-0 with 53-38 win at Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — In a season already filled with impressive victories, Wayne notched another Thursday evening with a 53-38 triumph at Nitro. The Pioneers avenged a defeat to the Wildcats in last year’s regional round. In a highly-competitive first half, neither team was able to build a lead...
WAYNE, WV
Metro News

Marshall welcomes Old Dominion to wrap up home stand

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall hopes to maintain homecourt momentum Saturday when the Old Dominion Monarchs visit the Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game. The contest has been announced as a sellout and will be shown on ESPN+. The Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2) put on...
NORFOLK, VA
Metro News

Marshall welcomes Southern Miss for Sun Belt showdown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the surprise teams in the Sun Belt Conference this season are Marshall and Southern Mississippi. The Golden Eagles and Thundering Herd have combined for a 27-7 record after both struggled throughout their final season as members of Conference USA a year ago. Set for...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has died

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Second largest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lottery players will test their luck during the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night. The jackpot is valued at an estimated $1.35 billion, the second largest prize in the game’s history. The cash value is $707.9 million. No player hit all of the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Demolition of the Capitol Hill Walkway underway as part of Charleston interstate project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Capitol Hill Walkway demolition has begun as part of a vast project to clean and paint nine interstate bridges and ramps through downtown Charleston. “As part of this project of painting and concrete coating, we are demolishing the Capitol Walkway, WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations Greg Bailey, P.E., said. “We are going to remove all of the walkway. Then the exposed areas will be coated and painted like the rest of the system.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Boone County murder trial resumes next week

MADISON, W.Va. — Testimony will resume next week in a Boone County murder trial. Kevin Dickens, 54, of Rock Creek, is on trial in connection with the December 2021 shooting death of Jeremy Peters, 41, of Whitesville. The shooting happened at Terry’s Cafe in Whitesville. The altercation escalated into a physical fight and then into gunfire.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

