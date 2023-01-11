ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Flames score 4 goals in 2nd period, hold off Stars 6-5

DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor...
DALLAS, TX
Point's two goals spark Lightning to 4-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Nick Perbix and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who have won seven of their last nine and improved to 26-2-1 when scoring at least three goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had allowed three or more goals in four straight games, had 23 saves.
TAMPA, FL
Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal...
NEWARK, NJ
Young scores 29, Murray 27 as Hawks beat Raptors 114-103

TORONTO (AP) — Trae Young scored 29 points, Dejounte Murray had 27 and the Atlanta Hawks never trailed in a 114-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. “We just want to continue to grow and get better, game by game,” Young said. “It’s not going to be great every night, but we’ll definitely have nights like tonight where we can control the game and take over when we need to.”
ATLANTA, GA
Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart...
BOSTON, MA
Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

