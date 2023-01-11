Read full article on original website
Josh Giddey’s Elevated Play has OKC Thunder in Winning Position
Over the last few months, the Oklahoma City Thunder have known what they’re getting from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. An influx of scoring, playmaking and scrappy defense, Gilgeous-Alexander has been sure to match or exceed whatever the opposition’s star player is doing. One of the bigger questions marks, was who would step up behind the fifth-year soon-to-be All-Star.
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Blames Mic For Early-Game Struggles Before Finishing Strong Against Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo struggled through in the first half of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He had just four points on 2 of 5 shooting and knew where exactly to point the finger. He blames it on being mic'd up for the nationally-televised game on ABC. So...
NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Finally Offload John Collins
For years now, we’ve seen 25-year-old forward John Collins’ name dangled in trade talks every time we hop onto Google or the Twitter machine. In recent weeks, there’s been even more buzz. Some on the more unbelievable side of the spectrum and even more that’s much, much more sane.
76ers’ Joel Embiid Deals With ‘Tweaked’ Foot vs. Thunder
Joel Embiid’s been battling issues with his foot throughout the season. The Philadelphia 76ers’ November 19 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves is when it all started. During his 36-minute shift against the Timberwolves, Embiid was clearly battling pain. While he finished the matchup, the big man made it...
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Doc Rivers, Isaiah Joe Keep in Contact After Splitting
Isaiah Joe’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers was cut short. After landing in Philly as one of the team’s two second-round picks during the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe spent just two full seasons with the Sixers. By year three, he was on the chopping block during training camp and the preseason.
Hawks Beat Pacers 113-111 With Buzzer-Beater
Friday started with front-office buzz surrounding the Atlanta Hawks and ended with a buzzer-beating shot to defeat the Indiana Pacers 113-111. Despite not having Clint Capela on the floor, Atlanta held its own in the paint thanks to Onyeka Okongwu. The role player has come into his own since starting the last ten games, culminating in a dominant 18 points and 20 rebounds tonight.
Injury Report: Nikola Jokic’s Updated Injury Status vs. Clippers
After listing the reigning back-to-back MVP as questionable with a right wrist injury, the Denver Nuggets have downgraded Nikola Jokic to out for Friday night's game vs. the LA Clippers. The official term the Nuggets are using is "right wrist, injury management" which indicates this is something Jokic has been dealing with.
76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip
Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen. On Tuesday, Springer was with...
Broncos Block Falcons Request to Interview Coach for Defensive Coordinator Job
The Atlanta Falcons have begun their search for a defensive coordinator in the wake of Dean Pees' retirement - and they've looked to the Denver Broncos for a potential solution. The Falcons have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same role in Atlanta, replacing Pees...
Trevor Lawrence rebounds from ugly start to lead Jaguars to crazy comeback win
The interceptions kept piling up for Trevor Lawrence. One on his first pass. Another on the next drive. Three in the opening quarter. Four in the first half. Then, the second-year quarterback found a way to make none of that matter. Lawrence erased a 27-0 deficit and led a second-half comeback that ended with a 31-30 win Saturday night in the AFC wild-card game against the Chargers. Jacksonville scored 24 points in the second half, and Riley Patterson made a 36-yard field goal in the final seconds to secure the stunning victory. Justin Herbert threw for a touchdown and Austin Ekeler ran for...
Colonel Crawford's Sheldon picks up career win No. 300 in tourney-style victory over Lucas
LUCAS — On Saturday night in a 60-57 win over Lucas, Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon earned the right to be known as a 300-win coach. But if you ask him, the most important part of the nonconference victory came at the 2:20 minute mark of the third quarter. After a loose ball scrum that saw nearly every player on the court dive on the floor to gain possession causing a stoppage in play, Sheldon grabbed a dry towel, not the soaking wet one he hangs around his neck to wipe his own sweat off with, walked out on the court and wiped up the sweat of his players off of the floor.
Goals by Zuccarello, Gaudreau help Wild top skidding Coyotes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Freddy Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period, and the Minnesota Wild held off the reeling Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night. Kirill Kaprizov nearly had a milestone goal and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Minnesota, playing its...
Report: Broncos Set Date for In-Person Interview With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos entered this first week post-Black Monday with a purported frontrunner to fill their head-coaching vacancy. That candidate is Michigan head coach John Harbaugh, who had a two-plus-hour virtual interview with the Broncos on Monday. But the rumors of Harbaugh being the frontrunner haven't dissuaded the Broncos from...
