Way-Too-Early Look At Michigan State Football’s 2023 Schedule

College football's 2022 season came to an end last week when Georgia walloped TCU in the national championship game, giving the Bulldogs back-to-back titles. Immediately following that game, several publications released "Way-Too-Early" Top 25 projections for the 2023 season. Not surprisingly, the Michigan State Spartans were not included among those projections following a disappointing 5-7 campaign this past season.
‘Good To Be Back’: Indiana Native Connor Essegian Posts Double-Double For Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian's Indiana homecoming ended in a 63-45 loss, but the freshman out of Central Noble High School continued to impress. Essegian led No. 18 Wisconsin with 14 points and 11 rebounds – his first collegiate double-double – on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It wasn't Essegian's most efficient shooting night, making 4-of-13 attempts in total, but he was the go-to Badger for most of the afternoon. Essegian said this game can serve as a learning experience, forcing Wisconsin to find other ways to win.
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Wisconsin on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has gone from No. 10 in the country to tied for last in the Big Ten with a 1-4 conference record in just over a month. The Hoosiers have lost six of their last nine games, including three straight in Big Ten play. Indiana returns home on Saturday for a matchup with the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers, losers of two in a row. The Hoosiers still have 75 percent of their Big Ten schedule remaining, but Saturday is a must-win game for a variety of reasons.
Defense Rests: Indiana Snaps Losing Streak With 63-45 Win Over Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dr. Jekyll, meet Mr. Hyde. Indiana's basketball team, down in the dumps while in the midst of a three-game losing streak, needed a win the worst way on Saturday when it hosted No. 18 Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Unable to guard anyone the past two weeks, the Hoosiers completely flipped that script against the Badgers, winning 63-45 with their best defensive effort of the year.
