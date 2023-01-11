BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has gone from No. 10 in the country to tied for last in the Big Ten with a 1-4 conference record in just over a month. The Hoosiers have lost six of their last nine games, including three straight in Big Ten play. Indiana returns home on Saturday for a matchup with the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers, losers of two in a row. The Hoosiers still have 75 percent of their Big Ten schedule remaining, but Saturday is a must-win game for a variety of reasons.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO