LUCAS — On Saturday night in a 60-57 win over Lucas, Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon earned the right to be known as a 300-win coach. But if you ask him, the most important part of the nonconference victory came at the 2:20 minute mark of the third quarter. After a loose ball scrum that saw nearly every player on the court dive on the floor to gain possession causing a stoppage in play, Sheldon grabbed a dry towel, not the soaking wet one he hangs around his neck to wipe his own sweat off with, walked out on the court and wiped up the sweat of his players off of the floor.

LUCAS, OH ・ 32 MINUTES AGO