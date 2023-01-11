ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hawks Beat Pacers 113-111 With Buzzer-Beater

Friday started with front-office buzz surrounding the Atlanta Hawks and ended with a buzzer-beating shot to defeat the Indiana Pacers 113-111. Despite not having Clint Capela on the floor, Atlanta held its own in the paint thanks to Onyeka Okongwu. The role player has come into his own since starting the last ten games, culminating in a dominant 18 points and 20 rebounds tonight.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers’ Joel Embiid Deals With ‘Tweaked’ Foot vs. Thunder

Joel Embiid’s been battling issues with his foot throughout the season. The Philadelphia 76ers’ November 19 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves is when it all started. During his 36-minute shift against the Timberwolves, Embiid was clearly battling pain. While he finished the matchup, the big man made it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Finally Offload John Collins

For years now, we’ve seen 25-year-old forward John Collins’ name dangled in trade talks every time we hop onto Google or the Twitter machine. In recent weeks, there’s been even more buzz. Some on the more unbelievable side of the spectrum and even more that’s much, much more sane.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Injury Report: Nikola Jokic’s Updated Injury Status vs. Clippers

After listing the reigning back-to-back MVP as questionable with a right wrist injury, the Denver Nuggets have downgraded Nikola Jokic to out for Friday night's game vs. the LA Clippers. The official term the Nuggets are using is "right wrist, injury management" which indicates this is something Jokic has been dealing with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Loss to Mavs

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers clawed their way back from a 19-point second quarter disadvantage against the Dallas Mavericks to have a shot to straight-out win at the end of regulation. After Russell Westbrook inbounded the ball to LeBron James with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, King...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers, Isaiah Joe Keep in Contact After Splitting

Isaiah Joe’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers was cut short. After landing in Philly as one of the team’s two second-round picks during the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe spent just two full seasons with the Sixers. By year three, he was on the chopping block during training camp and the preseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip

Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen. On Tuesday, Springer was with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mansfield News Journal

Colonel Crawford's Sheldon picks up career win No. 300 in tourney-style victory over Lucas

LUCAS — On Saturday night in a 60-57 win over Lucas, Colonel Crawford coach David Sheldon earned the right to be known as a 300-win coach. But if you ask him, the most important part of the nonconference victory came at the 2:20 minute mark of the third quarter. After a loose ball scrum that saw nearly every player on the court dive on the floor to gain possession causing a stoppage in play, Sheldon grabbed a dry towel, not the soaking wet one he hangs around his neck to wipe his own sweat off with, walked out on the court and wiped up the sweat of his players off of the floor.
LUCAS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

A Look at the Cleveland Browns Rollover Cap Space From 2022

With the off-season nearly here in the NFL, cap space is going to play a large part in how teams are going to operate in the 2023 off-season. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns will roll over $27.5 million dollars in cap space from 2022. There Browns will...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy